Get the best out of working from home

Working from home is now more common than ever, with many businesses choosing to shut their offices down altogether. While this can be beneficial to both business owners and employees, if you’ve never worked remotely before, it can take some time to get used to it – especially if you’re easily distracted.

Ensure you reap the benefits while staying productive with our tips to getting the best out of working from home.

Create a morning routine

Saying goodbye to your morning commute brings plenty of benefits, allowing you to spend more time in bed while reducing your carbon footprint. While it brings many positives to the table, the temptation to stay in bed until the last possible minute can be incredibly tempting. Who doesn’t enjoy a lay in, after all? Extra sleep is always great but hopping out of bed ten minutes before you are due to log on can leave you feeling lethargic rather than ready to start the day. Get up early enough to enjoy a hearty breakfast, wake up properly and even go for a stroll – whatever it takes to help you feel ready to start the day in a productive manner.

Set boundaries with family

One of the biggest benefits of working from home is the chance to spend more time with family while spending less on childcare. In a study by Legal and General, over half of respondents said that the main reason not to become a stay-at-home parent is the financial impact.

Working from home benefits those in this belief, allowing them to keep their salary and enjoy some of the many advantages being a stay-at-home parent offers. While this is the case, you must set boundaries during times where you need privacy, such as when you have client calls. Speak to your partner and children (if they are old enough to understand) about when you will be available to help them, when/if they can enter the room you work in and anything else that’ll help you stay on track.

Know when to close your laptop

An office creates a boundary between work and home life, allowing you to keep the two very much separate. This is lost when you begin remote working and, while the flexibility is great, it can be tempting to start working way beyond your contracted hours. Everyone needs to do overtime on the odd occasion but making this a regular occurrence can leave you feeling stressed, unproductive and burnt out in the long run. If you find that your workload is too heavy, speak to your manager and be strict with how often you work longer than your normal hours.

Get outside

Break up your day by heading out on a walk during your break. Doing so has been found to boost creativity, productivity and happiness, as well as helping you stay more alert. Even just a quick 15-minute stroll has its benefits, but prepping your lunch the night before will allow you to spend more time outside. If your break isn’t long enough to do this, make sure you plan a walk into your morning routine or after work.

Have a comfortable workspace

Investing in your home office is one of the most beneficial things you can do for both your comfort and productivity. Make sure to get an ergonomic desk, chair and mouse, as these will keep your back and joints free of pain. You’ll be sat there for most of the day, so why not add some artwork to the walls and plants on your desk, too? Get creative.

Now you know how to get the best out of working from home, you can look forward to all the benefits that come with it.