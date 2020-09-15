Esri Ireland recognised among top 25 Best Workplaces in Europe

Esri Ireland, the market leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), today announces that it has been named as one of the Best Workplaces in Europe, ranking 22nd in the medium-sized enterprise category in Great Place to Work’s 2020 report on Europe’s Best Workplaces.

Earlier this year, Esri Ireland earned the title of ‘Best Small Workplace in Ireland’ at the 18th annual Great Place to Work awards, while also receiving a separate ‘Best Great Place to Work Team Award’ for its efforts to foster a listening workplace environment through a range of internal culture initiatives.

Over the last four consecutive years, Esri Ireland has consistently featured in the top-tier of Ireland’s ‘Best Small Workplaces’ rankings, ascending steadily from 13th place in 2017, to sixth in 2018, to runner-up in 2019. Now atop the Irish small workplace rankings and recognised as one of the best workplaces across the continent, this year marks a landmark achievement in the company’s ongoing mission to maintain and strengthen a high trust culture.

Best Workplaces in Europe

Esri Ireland’s continued growth and commitment to improving its working environment have propelled the company onto the European stage, joining other high profile employers such as Dropbox, Salesforce and Cisco Systems in the European workplace awards. Workplaces are assessed through Great Place to Work’s employee ‘Trust Index’ survey and a thorough ‘Culture Audit’ of their policies and practices.

Paul Synnott, managing director, Esri Ireland, said: “Since we began our Great Place to Work journey, we’ve grown our team from 37 employees in 2016 to 59 employees currently. We now use the Great Place to Work model as a compass to reinforce our vision, mission and most importantly, our company values. This framework has helped us to foster a culture of openness, transparency and authenticity across our business – a hallmark of our company’s success to date.

“Our recognition on the European stage is a reflection of the progressive strides we have made in recent years from an employee engagement and wellbeing perspective, and we look forward to building on this work in the years ahead. The Great Place to Work mindset has permeated our entire workforce, instilling a tremendous sense of purpose, loyalty and pride in the work we do together.”