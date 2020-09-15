Denroy introduces Bubl filtration mask

One of the world’s leading innovators of high-tech, critical components for the aerospace and medical industries, Denroy, has launched ‘bubl’, its solution to making face coverings more empathetic.

Based in Bangor, Denroy has designed a transparent filtration mask, the first to come to market with a unique transparent component, coupled with a replaceable eight-hour filtration system, making it 100% reusable.

The ergonomic design means the mask fits snugly around the bridge of the nose, cheeks and chin. It is also designed to a high spec allowing the wearer to breathe easier. The transparent visibility allows for natural, empathetic communication by reducing barriers caused by traditional masks. The benefit of being able to see facial expressions, read visual cues or even lip read, is a huge benefit. The newly awarded CE mark gives consumers confidence that bubl conforms with health, safety, and environmental protection.

Bubl was born out of a time of uncertainty for Denroy due to the devasting effect the current pandemic has had on the aerospace industry. As a team of innovators and solution focused creators, bubl has been able to harness the passion of its team and secure all jobs within the business.

Speaking on the development of bubl, Kevin McNamee CEO of Denroy said: “Lockdown has challenged us to pivot the business in a slightly different direction from what we are used to. But what a fantastic product to do it with! Our design team has poured the same passion and invention into creating the bubl, as they would have for any other highly engineered product. It is comfortable, reusable and most importantly transparent. Seeing someone simply smile behind their mask, could make a real difference and positively impact many industries who may consider swapping their tradition mask for the bubl.”

Lead designer of bubl, Marcus McCay adds: “We are delighted to launch bubl, a product that we are really proud of and something that was developed out of the COVID-19 crisis. From fighter jets to front-line heroes, we have diversified within the business to create a barrier mask that eases communication and fits snugly on your face. During lockdown, we also collaborated on the ‘Hero Shield’ visor that has already been supplied to over 1 million NHS workers. Now, the bubl mask is available for everyone and it will eradicate some of the pressures that those working in person facing occupations are up against.”

Bubl is a type II medical mask and comes with 60 filters to be changed after eight hours of use. It retails at £29.95 and replacement filters are £9.95 per pack. bubl can be purchased online via: https://denpro.co.uk