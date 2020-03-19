Esri Ireland appoints Aideen Croasdell Engagement Manager

Esri Ireland, the market leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), announces the appointment of Aideen Croasdell as Engagement Manager for Life-Long Learning.

In this new role, Aideen will be responsible for the development, integration and promotion of Esri’s ArcGIS for School Programme in Ireland and Northern Ireland – which makes the company’s digital mapping software freely available to every primary and secondary school student.

Aideen will work alongside teachers, schools and higher-education institutes to introduce more mapping projects into classrooms. This includes the development of the new ‘Teach with ArcGIS for Schools’ teacher training course in Education Support Centres across Ireland, Esri’s GeoMentor programme, which links GIS professionals with geography teachers to enhance GIS education, and partnerships with other education programmes across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Having worked at Esri Ireland for eight years, Aideen previously held the roles of Programme Lead, Client Manager and Technical Pre-Sales Consultant. Prior to her time at Esri, Aideen was GIS Technician with eSpatial Solutions.

Aideen’s technical background provides her with a deep knowledge of the capabilities and possibilities enabled by the ArcGIS platform, while her experience in pre-sales and client management will be beneficial for stakeholder engagement and programme integration.

Aideen holds a degree in English and Geography as well as a MSc. in GIS and Environmental Remote Sensing from NUI Maynooth.