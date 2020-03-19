Top 8 Business Events You Can’t Miss in 2020

Participation in business forums, fairs, and conferences can benefit not only startups but also experienced entrepreneurs. These events are worth visiting to stay up to date with the latest trends, become among the first people to find out the latest market news, and communicate with like-minded businessmen and women. Do you intend to order a cheap college essay on related topics? Use this link: https://www.buy-cheapessay.com/write-my-essay.

Meetings with colleagues, securing new contacts, and making new acquaintances with the most relevant current trends can inspire you and give an incentive for your business to grow. Well-known international conferences and events on finance, digital technology, e-commerce, and online marketing are held annually. 2020 is no exception.

1. Future Blockchain Summit 2020

Dates: April 07-08

Location: Dubai, UAE

Subject: Blockchain Technology

Ticket prices are provided upon request.

It is the largest and most anticipated forum on Blockchain technology in the world. The purpose of this event is to unleash the enormous potential of this revolutionary technology, provoke a global dialogue on this topic, and attract new players to the industry. This summit offers ten specialized exhibits about finances, healthcare, transportation, real estate, energy, and other spheres.

Two new segments of retail and education will be introduced. The most promising tech startups will be presented, and the audience will be immersed in a series of 20 informative sessions. Visitors can also take part in the presentation of case studies on loyalty, smart contracts, a convergence of AI and blockchain, and so on.

2. EBAday 2020

Dates: May 19-20

Location: The Hague, Netherlands

Subject: Banking and Payment Industry

Ticket prices are not yet available.

People who want to discuss new trends and significant events in the payment industry will gather at this finance event for the 15th time. Interestingly, this conference often changes the venue. So, in 2019, EBAday was held in Sweden, and in 2018 it took place in Germany.

3. Money20/20 Europe

Dates: June 16-18

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Subject: Finances and Financial technology

Ticket prices: 550-2,592 euros (early booking).

Money20/20 Europe is probably the most famous conference on financial technology. This event aims to highlight and analyze existing payment trends, as well as to develop new models of fiscal behavior to change the ordinary way of handling money.

4. FinTech Week London

Dates: July 3-8

Location: London, UK

Subject: Financial Technologies

Ticket Prices: 199-799 pounds.

The conference is mainly focused on the future of financial services. This year, the participants will discuss the rapid development of neobanks, the emergence of new technology players in the business arena, current opportunities of interaction between banks and fintech players, decentralization in finances, as well as the prospects for directions, like RegTech and Insurtech. In addition to the traditional report sessions, the event provides several meetups and hackathons.

5. International Conference on Computer Science Networks and Information Technology 2020

Dates: July 30-31

Location: Montreal, Canada

Subject: Computer and Information Technology

The ticket price information is not yet provided.

This сonference is an excellent opportunity for sharing experience and knowledge on the theory, methodology, and applications of the computer and information technologies. Both theoretical and practical aspects will be discussed during the forum. The business program of this conference includes several streams or sections, and it is available on the event’s website with a detailed list of speakers, who are usually approved one or two months before the date.

6. IFA — Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin

Dates: September 4-9

Location: Berlin, Germany

Subject: Consumer Electronics

The ticket price information is not yet provided.

At IFA, you can find out about the latest inventions in the field of consumer electronics. Manufacturers of contemporary equipment are trying to attract the attention of potential buyers and prospective partners. The superior functionality of innovative devices from smart bracelets to refrigerators is on the agenda. The full diversity of ideas can be seen in Berlin in early autumn.

7. World Business Forum

Dates: October 20-21

Location: New York, USA

Subject: International Business

Minimal ticket price: $3,790

This motivational forum is organized by the World of Business Ideas (WOBI). It is part of a series of almost a dozen events that are held around the world. The New York Forum annually unites about 2 thousand CEOs from more than 40 countries. Nine speakers will present their reports on the Lincoln Center stage. In 2020, in addition to New York, other events will be held in eight cities of Europe, both Americas, and Australia. Europe’s largest business forum will take place in Milan.

8. Web Summit

Date: November 2-5

Location: Lisbon, Portugal

Subject: Online Business

Ticket price: 950 euros.

Forbes magazine called Web Summit the best tech conference in the world. This event is dedicated to online business. Every year, it attracts CEOs and top managers of technology companies and startups to reflect on the future of the industry.

Finally, it is advisable to select the 2020 conferences that are interesting for you in advance. In this way, you will be able to allocate time, buy tickets, and secure a hotel at affordable prices.