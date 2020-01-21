Envision looks to secure fresh growth with new US export push

Craigavon-based security tech firm Envision Intelligent Solutions has embarked on a major export offensive following a recent trade mission to the US organised by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Set-up in 2010 by local entrepreneur Philip Murdock, the company provides bespoke technology-led security solutions including remote monitoring services to a growing client base across the UK and Ireland, with established offices in London and Newcastle, England.

More recently, in 2017, it created a presence in the US market when it established an operational base in Boston to explore new export opportunities and service a small but significant private-sector client base.

However, the company had not previously tendered for government contracts until the trade mission when it was given access to security specialists and senior personnel within various departments of the State of Pennsylvania and the United Nations at its headquarters in New York.

Showcasing its work on the landmark High Speed 2 (HS2) rail project supplying innovative drone technology and aerial assets to support the construction progress sparked significant interest in its innovative security solutions.

The company, which has grown its staff from 5 to 60 in less than a decade, said its renewed focus on the US market had given it fresh ground for optimism as discussions advance with export potential for a new swathe of high-profile clients.

With a high-tech specialism in drones, wireless border camera systems, security vehicles and ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance) aircraft, the globally ambitious company said it is poised to secure significant US business and is now more confident in its success.

Philip Murdock, Envision’s managing director, said: “From just a handful of clients, our investment in and focus on successfully rolling out security solutions across the construction, automotive retail, manufacturing, government and professional services arena has secured us a competitive position on a world scale and we now have the ability and belief to go global with the US market firmly in sight.

“Since our return, we’re now actively engaged in the purchasing process for a number of significant US orders which would represent a significant export boost for us and a major market breakthrough.”

“We are indebted to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council for helping us tap into new export opportunities in the US.”

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Mealla Campbell, praised the companies involved and congratulated Philip Murdock and the team for pursuing its ambitions to increase US exports.

“The US market offers exponential opportunities for a wide range of local businesses and their confidence and ability to harness these will play a vital role in supporting and growing our local economy, jobs and prosperity.

“Envision Intelligent Solutions is just one of our many forward-looking, innovative and entrepreneurial businesses which we proactively support and encourage, and I wish Philip and the team continued success.”

Envision Intelligent Solutions was one of 10 companies in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough to join the three-day trade mission to the US to seek out export contacts, build relationships and secure new deals.