Enter the 2021 Responsible Business Awards NI

If your business goes above and beyond to make a difference to society or to the environment, it’s time to be rewarded and recognised for your responsible business commitments and actions. Enter the 2021 Responsible Business Awards in Northern Ireland before the submission deadline, 5pm on Friday 11 June.

In a year when every person and company has been impacted by the pandemic, the Awards, organised by responsible business network, Business in the Community, is keen to see entries from businesses large and small, and from every sector.

The 2021 Responsible Business Awards in Northern Ireland, taking place in partnership with JP Corry and SPAR, and in association with Ulster Business and U105, recognise and celebrate firms in Northern Ireland that are taking practical action to address pressing social and environmental issues.

The 11 2021 Responsible Business Awards in Northern Ireland categories range in theme, from diversity and wellbeing in the workplace, to recognising those who are working for the benefit of the community, through to companies who develop products that inspire sustainable lifestyles. Which of these categories will you go for this year?

NI Responsible Company of the Year, sponsored by Asda

Age-Friendly Business Award, sponsored by Age-Friendly Network

Diversity and Inclusion Award, sponsored by Belfast Harbour

Education Partnership Award, sponsored by Allen & Overy

Environmental Leadership Award, sponsored by Heron Bros

Innovation in Employability Award, sponsored by George Best Belfast City Airport

Investing in Your Community Award, sponsored by Arthur Cox

Responsible Digital Innovation Award, sponsored by Allstate NI

One-to-Watch Award, sponsored by Ciena

Responsible Product / Service Award, sponsored by Translink

Wellbeing at Work Award, sponsored by Larne Port

Kieran Harding, Managing Director, Business in the Community says: “This year has been challenging and we recognise how difficult it has been for everyone. In connecting with businesses across Northern Ireland over the past year, I am so impressed with their commitment to supporting their people, keeping the environment and sustainability at the top of their agenda and really deepening their engagement with communities who’ve needed business support more than ever.

“This year’s Awards will recognise that it has not been ‘business as usual’ and we’re keen to see entries from the spectrum of Northern Ireland businesses.

Entering the Awards is free, and they are even easier to enter this year as the application process has moved online. Enter now at www.bitcni.org.uk/awards.