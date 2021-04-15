Challenger brand MOJO enters skincare market as it redefines hair care category

MOJO Skin & Haircare Ltd, a popular British private challenger brand in the men’s haircare category within the mass market retailers, has entered the skincare category and launched two new premium skincare products. The MOJO Anti-Ageing Moisturiser (vegan friendly) and MOJO Exfoliating Face Scrub, both are available in Sainsbury’s stores nationwide.

New products: Bestselling men’s grooming & styling brand, launches new luxury skincare products across UK

: The skincare range is being officially unveiled nationwide across 450 Sainsburys stores in April 2021 Growth: The pandemic and lockdowns have not stalled MOJO’s growth; products sales are up 45% and revenues are expected to reach £3m in 2022 as the company targets US launch.

MOJO Anti-Ageing Moisturiser 75ml £10

Great looking skin starts with the right products and having a good skincare routine. MOJO’s Anti-Ageing Moisturiser will soothe, hydrate and protect your skin from the elements and stresses of daily life. The luxury moisturiser is enriched with premium anti-ageing actives including UV filters, Sodium Hyaluronate, Collagen, Jojaba Oil and Pro-Vitamin B 5.

The non – oily formulation absorbs easily into the skin and will hydrate, soften and energise the skin by boosting the elasticity of the skin – reducing the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles – leaving it firm, smooth and healthy. It also features our luxurious light signature scent.

Men’s skin is tougher and oilier than women’s so to get and maintain a great looking face and complexion it needs to exfoliate with the right products. The luxury Exfoliating Face Scrub will help smooth, cleanse & revitalise the overall tone & appearance of the face.

Infused with Icelandic volcanic sand and activated charcoal that cleanses clogged pores whilst removing dirt, dead skin cells & oil from the surface of your skin that can cause block pores and lead to breakouts.

MOJO Skin & Hair care products are available in Sainsbury’s & Waitrose stores in the UK and available in over 3,000 stores across the UK, Australia and New Zealand. The brand will be launching across the US and India later this year.

Paul Adrian, founder and CEO of MOJO Skin & Haircare commented: “Our skincare launch is a natural evolution of the brand. The premium product formulations have delivered real results for men around the world, and we are optimistic they we will achieve great looking skin. The retro twist design of the premium packaging means men will be proud to park the range on their bathroom shelf. We’re delighted with the Sainsbury’s distribution partnership and extending the number of products listed with Sainsbury’s and see it as a strong vote of confidence in delivering high performance, affordable, premium skin care products to their customers.”

With this launch, MOJO will have 4 pro salon hair products and 2 skincare products on sale in shops around the world. All products specifically cater to grooming, styling & men’s skincare needs and feature the MOJO signature fragrance. MOJO set out to disrupt the men’s grooming industry by bringing a high quality yet affordable premium range of products to men around the world. In blending science and beauty, MOJO fuses high performance formulations with a luxurious fragrance to deliver outstanding products at an affordable price.