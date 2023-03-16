eir evo wins HPE Partner of the Year Award

Telecommunications and ICT solutions provider eir evo has been awarded the esteemed title of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Partner of the Year 2022. The award recognises demonstrated expertise across the complete HPE portfolio, as well as the successful implementation of intelligent solutions built on HPE innovation.

Matt McCloskey, eir evo UK Sales & Marketing Director said: “This achievement is yet another testament to the depths of our expertise and our commitment to helping organisations benefit from today’s technology advancements. As HPE Partner of the Year and Compute Partner of the Year, we are well-placed to provide cutting-edge solutions that match our customers’ needs for true digital transformation and innovation. We are very proud of our team that achieved this award and, along with our other partner accolades, it gives our customers peace of mind in knowing that we have the skills and know-how to design, deliver and support world class technology solutions.”

HPE Ireland Channel Manager, Heather Walls also commented:“We’re delighted to announce eir evo as this year’s HPE Partner of the Year. The awards are a fantastic opportunity to recognise the drive, passion and success of the ecosystem of HPE expertise that is present across Ireland. Our partners are integral to our strategy here at HPE and by working closely together, we’re able to deliver seamless cloud to edge technologies, to businesses across the country and beyond.”

eir evo has a rich heritage in the design, implementation and support of Hewlett Packard Enterprise technology solutions across the island of Ireland, driving businesses towards sustainable, cloud-first solutions that are secure, agile and scalable. As a HPE Platinum Partner, eir evo offers the highest level of technical expertise in innovative solutions from the HPE portfolio including cloud services, infrastructure, security and networking.

Steven Grimason, Business Development Director for Healthcare and Higher Education at eir evo UK added: “Our significant experience in designing, deploying and managing different HPE environments provides our customers with confidence that we are the partner of choice. We have recently completed the rollout of a state-of-the-art secure wired and wireless network with HPE Aruba for Ulster University’s new Belfast Campus along with an upgrade at their existing campuses in Coleraine, Magee and Jordanstown. The new solution offers over 15,000 students and staff a user-friendly high-speed experience in accessing digital services seamlessly and securely from anywhere on the campuses.”

eir evo has invested heavily in technical readiness, including training and certification to ensure their staff can take on the most complex of projects so that there are no barriers to implementing the correct solutions. As the largest Managed Cloud Services provider across the Island of Ireland, they have the strength and reach to empower organisations with a clear route to cloud success.

eir evo is the largest provider to offer true end-to-end service delivery and technical innovation to the highest-level, both north and south. The company has one of the most extensive partnership networks of globally recognised technology brands, achieving premium partner status with Microsoft, Cisco, HPE, Dell, Citrix, Palo Alto and Fortinet to name a few. This year it was named Microsoft Ireland Partner of the Year in recognition of its customer-first commitment to help organisations get the most out of their technology.

