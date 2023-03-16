Raise a Roast for Mother’s Day with M&S

Treat mum this Sunday with a flavour packed Mother’s Day, Dine In Roast, that serves a family of four. For just £5 per person, explore our new menu and choose one main and three sides. With a range of delicious, traditional roast mains like our British Rump of Beef with a Roast Beef & Herb Butter, our Stuffed Scottish Smoked Salmon with Cheese & Leeks or our vegan Butternut Squash, Carrot & Spinach Pie and our fabulous sides that include Stuffing Pigs in Blankets, Beef Dripping Roast Potatoes or our Cheesy Green Vegetable Bake topped with a Garlic Breadcrumb & Crispy Onions as a side. This deal is sure to please.

Available in store on Thursday 16th and will be available until Sunday 19th March *

MAINS

Boneless Middle Eastern Slow Cooked Lamb Shoulder with a zingy green harissa drizzle

British Rump of Beef with Roast Beef & Herb Butter

Outdoor Bred British Pork Rib Roast

Full on Flavour British Roast Chicken **

Stuffed Scottish Salmon with Cheese & Leeks

Vegan Roast Butternut Squash, Carrot & Spinach Pie

SIDES