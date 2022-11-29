Eastside Awartds Finalists Announced

Finalists of the seventh Eastside Awards in association with George Best Belfast City Airport have been announced, derived from a diverse range of entries received across all categories.

Recognising the best of East Belfast, this year’s finalists include those in new categories including Apprentice of the Year, Best Organisation to Work For, Environmental Sustainability and the public vote nominations for Favourite Classroom Assistant of the Year, as voted for via Belfast Live.

Jonathan McAlpin, Chief Executive of East Belfast Enterprise and Chair of Eastside Awards Committee, said: “The Eastside Awards is embedded in the local community as an annual celebration of recognising all that is good about East Belfast and this year’s finalists should be extremely proud of themselves in getting this far. Our finalists are all worthy winners in my mind and I know there was a great deal of deliberation between the judges who were faced with delivering a shortlist of finalists from the most diverse range of entries we have received since the awards began seven years ago. I am looking forward to congratulating the finalists and celebrating with the winners at our glittering awards ceremony in January.”

Eastside Awards in association with George Best Belfast City Airport finalists

Eastside Award for Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Wolseley Plumb & Parts:

Benjamin Bennett, Horatio Todds; James Mallin, Totalis; Jordan Sloan, Titanic Hotel Belfast

Eastside Award for Best Organisation to Work For sponsored by Fleet Financial:

Ashfield Girls’ High School; Connswater Homes; Pacem

Eastside Award for Business Start Up sponsored by Belfast City Council:

Bullhouse East; Joob Joobs; Murphy & Bailey

Eastside Award for Business Growth sponsored by We’resure Insurance Services:

Art Loves; La Bella Vita; Pacem

Eastside Award for Community Impact sponsored by Belfast Harbour:

EastSide Greenways; East Belfast Street Team; In This Together

Eastside Award for Contribution to the Arts sponsored by Millar McCall Wylie:

Ajendance NI; The Bright Umbrella Drama Company; The Gertrude Star Flute Band, Fifes & Fusion

Eastside Award for Environmental Sustainability sponsored by Kainos:

Davines; Pacem; The Wardrobe

Eastside Award for Excellence in Health and Wellbeing sponsored by Better Gyms:

Ashfield Girls’ High School; Helping Hands Autism Support Group; Jump Jiggle and Jive

Eastside Award for Favourite Classroom Assistant in East Belfast sponsored by Belfast Live:

Gary Chambers, Lough View Integrated Primary School; Kirstie Shaw, Ashfield Girls’ High School; Stephanie Wilson, Ashfield Boys’ High School

Eastside Award for Favourite Eatery (Café/Restaurant) in East Belfast sponsored by Solv Group:

Bodega Bagels; Gardener’s Rest at Hillmount; Lazy Claire Patisserie

Eastside Award for Favourite Teacher in East Belfast sponsored by The Open University:

Suzanne Greenwood, Orangefield Primary School; Mr Pollock, Elmgrove Primary School; Brendan Shannon, Lisnasharragh Primary School

Eastside Award for Sports Initiative of the Year sponsored by Phoenix Natural Gas:

CIYMS, Men’s Hockey Club; Titanic Tigers Special Olympics Club; Tullycarnet Boxing Club

Eastside Award for Tourism Experience sponsored by EastSide Partnership:

Glentoran in the Community; Scott’s Jazz Club; Titanic Hotel Belfast

Eastside Award for Young Person of the Year sponsored by George Best Belfast City Airport:

Ryan Jamison, Refresh Property Solutions Ltd; Lisa Jiang, Ashfield Girls’ High School; Rachael McDowell, Ashfield Girls’ High School

Eastside Award for Volunteer of the Year sponsored by East Belfast Mission:

Susan Gillen, Titanic Tigers Special Olympics Young Athletes Club; Rachael McDowell, Ashfield Girls’ High School; Chloe O’Neill, Youth Initiatives

A special Outstanding Contribution award sponsored by East Belfast Enterprise will be announced at the awards ceremony, chosen by the committee. This individual will be awarded for the outstanding contribution they have made to the East Belfast community.

Hosted by television presenter Tara Mills, winners will be announced at the glittering celebration in Hastings Stormont Hotel on Friday 27 January 2023. In the spirit of the Eastside Awards, finalists will each receive two complimentary tickets to the ceremony and entertainment is sponsored by The Urban Villages Initiative. For further information about the Eastside Awards ceremony or to purchase a ticket, visit: https://www.eastsideawards.org/awards-ceremony.html

www.eastsideawards.org; www.facebook.com/eastsideawards; www.twitter.com/east_awards; #eastawardsni