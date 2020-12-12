Eastside Awards – We’reSure Insurance Services

Business First talked to Stephen Hughes, Director of We’reSure Insurance Services, about doing business in East Belfast and the company’s support as a sponsor of the Eastside Awards.

Tell us about We’reSure Insurance Services Stephen

We’reSure Insurance Services is a new dynamic, local insurance broker based in Carrowreagh Business Park in Dundonald. Now into our third successful year of trading, we offer competitive policies for car, home and business insurance. For any insurance need, We’reSure we can help!

Although we are based in East Belfast, we can offer insurance policies, not just for East Belfast, but all of Northern Ireland. We have access to an extensive panel of insurers, many whom are not available to other Northern Ireland based brokers, giving us an edge on some, if not all of our competitors.

How have you navigated your business through 2020?

It has been difficult, especially whilst we have been in circuit breakers or lockdowns. However, with the support of my fellow directors and wonderful staff, we have been able to navigate through 2020 very successfully, thankfully.

It has, at times, been like navigating the Titanic through a fleet of icebergs, but we have managed to avoid them so far fortunately!!

Why is We’reSure Insurance Services sponsoring Eastside Awards?

As a company we feel that the Eastside Awards enables businesses in East Belfast to showcase what they bring to the East Belfast community and help promote/support these local businesses through a very trying time in all our lives.

Finally Stephen, what are you hoping ‘East Belfast – Our Story 2020’ will achieve?

Help highlight awareness, not just throughout East Belfast, that all local businesses need our support, especially from an economic point of view, as without them, along with people’s jobs being lost, the “soul” of East Belfast could be lost too.

This year’s Eastside Awards is taking on a new format. People are being asked to contribute to ‘East Belfast – Our Story 2020’, a film which will be broadcast in early 2021 celebrating those who have been an inspiration in the local East Belfast community this year. The organisers want to hear powerful stories from education, sport, the arts, business, health and social care, stories of how children were nurtured during lockdown, extraordinary stories about community spirit and innovative stories about business survival. If you would like to share the story of how your business responded to the pandemic or a story about someone you know who displayed about human kindness, if you know a teacher who has gone the extra mile, if you have an exceptional neighbour, if your community group risked their health to help others during lockdown or you know of a volunteer who should be recognised, send your story via video to [email protected] or visit www.eastsidewards.org for further information.

East Belfast – Our Story 2020 has been made possible by George Best Belfast City Airport, Belfast City Council, Belfast Harbour, East Belfast Enterprise, East Belfast Mission, EastSide Partnership, Fleet Financial, Kainos, Millar McCall Wylie, The Open University, Phoenix Natural Gas, Solv Group, The Urban Villages Initiative, We’reSure Insurance Services, Wolseley Plumb and Parts Center and media partner, Belfast Live.

Closing date for story submissions is 5.00pm on Friday 18 December.

#EastBelfastStory2020