Say thank you with Genesis Reindeer Cupcakes this Xmas

There are so many people to thank this Christmas. Your grandparents for keeping themselves safely at home, the postman for delivering your mail, the teachers who kept your children educated during lockdown, the refuse collectors, your neighbour for leaving shopping at your door and of course you – for the homeschooling, for working from home amid the dishes stacked in the sink and the whirr of the washing machine, for keeping the family together via Zoom quizzes on a Friday night and for keeping them apart by delivering Sunday dinner to the elderly relatives instead of inviting them into your home.

That’s why, as part of their Afters Festive range, Genesis Bakery has developed an exclusive ‘Thank You’ treat – a two pack of gorgeous reindeer cupcakes because, let’s face it, one is just not enough when you’re giving the gift of gratitude to those you love. The box includes a special label for you to personalise your gift before presenting it.

JP Lyttle, commercial director at Genesis Bakery said: “We developed our delicious tasting, two-pack ‘thank you’ reindeer cupcakes so people in communities across the country could spread some Christmas cheer while showing how appreciative they are for the human kindness they’ve received this year. Made from chocolate sponge, topped with chocolate buttercream and finished with edible decorations and a chocolate pretzel, turning them from a cupcake into everyone’s favourite festive animal is an added bonus and, we believe, the perfect way to say ‘thank you’ this Christmas.”

If a double dose of reindeer magic simply isn’t enough, there is also a nine pack of Christmas Afters Festive Cupcakes available, following the success of Genesis Afters range, launched in October. The nine pack festive cupcakes include buttercream-topped sponges decorated as Christmas puddings and Christmas trees.

The special Christmas ranges are available in nearly 500 Spar, Vivo, Centra, Supervalu and Mace stores across Northern Ireland.

