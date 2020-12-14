Eastside Awards – George Best Belfast City Airport

Business First talked to Stephen Patton, Human Resources Manager, George Best Belfast City Airport, about doing business in East Belfast and the company’s support as a sponsor of the Eastside Awards.

Tell us about George Best Belfast City Airport Stephen

George Best Belfast City Airport is the UK and Ireland’s Most Convenient Airport, serving almost 2.5 million passengers per year.

Dedicated to best serving the people of Northern Ireland, the Airport’s operations are centred around:

Customer Choice

Customer Convenience

Customer Experience

Customer Care

Through airline partners Aer Lingus, British Airways, Eastern Airways, KLM and Loganair, Belfast City Airport serves 16 destinations across the UK and Europe, including key hub airports Amsterdam, Birmingham, London Heathrow and Manchester which opens up connections to the rest of the world.

Why do you do business in East Belfast?

Belfast City Airport has been a long-standing pillar of the business community in East Belfast since its opening in 1938. Not only are we primely located to provide the people of East Belfast with easy access to air travel, but our proximity allows us to form solid working relationships with various businesses, schools, organisations and individuals that reap real benefits for the East Belfast community.

How have you navigated your business through 2020?

Back in March of 2020, Flybe our biggest airline partner entered administration taking with it 80% of our route network.

Merely a few weeks after came the implications of the Covid-19 pandemic and a UK-wide lockdown that grounded all flights bar one lifeline flight per day from Belfast City to London Heathrow which facilitated essential travel for key workers.

Needless to say, it was the most challenging period that any business in our sector could find itself in.

However, within seven months, we had rebuilt our entire route network and are now back flying and facilitating essential travel to 16 destinations across the UK and Europe.

Why is George Best Belfast City Airport sponsoring Eastside Awards?

Community is at the heart of everything that we do here at Belfast City Airport so to team up once again with The Eastside Awards, which is all about recognising and showcasing all that is great and good about the East Belfast, is a real pleasure for us and a perfect fit for both organisations.

Finally Stephen, what are you hoping ‘East Belfast – Our Story 2020’ will achieve?

Community spirit is the lifeblood of East Belfast. Amidst a turbulent and challenging 2020, that has never been more true. Great things are done by a series of small things brought together, and ‘East Belfast – Our Story 2020’ will recognise those who have gone above and beyond for the benefit of the community.

This year's Eastside Awards is taking on a new format. People are being asked to contribute to 'East Belfast – Our Story 2020', a film which will be broadcast in early 2021 celebrating those who have been an inspiration in the local East Belfast community this year. The organisers want to hear powerful stories from education, sport, the arts, business, health and social care, stories of how children were nurtured during lockdown, extraordinary stories about community spirit and innovative stories about business survival.

Closing date for story submissions is 5.00pm on Friday 18 December.

Picture: Michelle Hatfield, Corpporate Services Director at the Airport