New Year Breaks with Jet2holidays and Jet2Villas 

Costa Teguise, Lanzarote

3 star Sol Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 12th January.

Price: £319 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Los Cristianos, Tenerife

3+ star Aguamar Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 12th January.

Price: £329 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Playa Blanca, Lanzarote, Villas Blanca

7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 19th January.

Price: £379 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.