Belfast Harbour

Belfast Harbour’s ambition is to be the best regional port in the world and to create an iconic waterfront for Belfast. As a Trust Port, Belfast Harbour has a long history of supporting communities in East Belfast and across the City.

Working with our partners, we are committed to supporting initiatives that create opportunities for young people and support employability and skills development for those most in need. We work with wide ranging organisations and community groups to deliver programmes which impact our communities and our environment in positive ways.

How have you navigated your business through 2020?

2020 has been challenging for all businesses and Belfast Harbour has been no exception. Our teams have worked tirelessly to help ensure that supply chains have continued to operate and that essential goods have continued to flow. Our gateway for trade and connection to GB and global markets has remained open for business, supporting local people and delivering for everyone.

Why is Belfast Harbour sponsoring Eastside Awards?

Belfast Harbour is committed to the communities which live both within and close to the Harbour Estate and beyond. The Port has a rich history with lots of stories to tell and we are proud to support this year’s Eastside Awards, which encourages local communities to tell their stories of 2020 and highlight the inspiring work by communities and individuals during this challenging year.

There has never been a more important time to bring communities together and share the ‘good news’ stories of real community spirit in action. The ‘Our Story 2020’ project will showcase the diverse and innovative community response to unprecedented challenge and Belfast Harbour is pleased to support the Awards.

This year’s Eastside Awards is taking on a new format. People are being asked to contribute to ‘East Belfast – Our Story 2020’, a film which will be broadcast in early 2021 celebrating those who have been an inspiration in the local East Belfast community this year. The organisers want to hear powerful stories from education, sport, the arts, business, health and social care, stories of how children were nurtured during lockdown, extraordinary stories about community spirit and innovative stories about business survival. If you would like to share the story of how your business responded to the pandemic or a story about someone you know who displayed about human kindness, if you know a teacher who has gone the extra mile, if you have an exceptional neighbour, if your community group risked their health to help others during lockdown or you know of a volunteer who should be recognised, send your story via video to [email protected] or visit www.eastsidewards.org for further information.

Closing date for story submissions is 5.00pm on Friday 18 December.

