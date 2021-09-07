Digital specialist Exchange Accountants celebrates 10 years with new office move

Digital accountancy specialists Exchange Accountants is looking forward to a ‘new era’ in fresh new offices as it celebrates a significant company milestone.

Exchange Accountants was established in Belfast in September 2011 by founding directors William Gould, Conor Walls and Gary Laverty, who will be cutting the company’s 10th birthday cake this month in new headquarters at Oakmont House in Lisburn.

The past 10 years has seen the company build its reputation in the field of digital accounting, having become the first accountancy practice in Northern Ireland to be recognized as a Xero Gold Partner, and more recently achieving Platinum Partner status with the market-leading cloud accountancy software provider.

Following a merger last year, in which Fitzmaurice McConville & Co became part of the expanding Exchange Accountants portfolio, the company made the decision to re-locate its operations into new rebranded and refurbished premises in Lisburn.

The Covid-19 pandemic saw staff work predominantly from home but now, as restrictions ease, the new offices are fully operational and the future is looking bright for Exchange, which employs a team of 15 staff to look after a growing client base of more than 1,000.

As the company enters its second decade of business, Business Development Director Conor Walls believes that it’s a new beginning for Exchange, as NI businesses look to embrace a ‘new normal’.

“It’s certainly been an eventful 10 years,” said Conor. “From the excitement of those early days and setting up the business, through the development of our digital specialism, right through to the global pandemic that has wreaked havoc on people’s lives as well as on local businesses.

“Now, as we looking forward to the next 10 years, it feels in many ways like we’re entering a new era – and by this I’m not referring simply to our office relocation,” he added.

“Accountancy has moved into the digital era and by utilising the cloud, the physical location of the accountants’ office is actually much less important than it used to be – a trend that will only continue to gather pace with the further roll out of Making Tax Digital for Income Tax which is due in April 2023.

“Also, Covid-19 has changed how people work and do business, and the option for clients to now send bank statements, invoices and receipts to us digitally really reduces unnecessary face to face contact.

“At Exchange, we’re very well positioned as we enter this ‘new normal’ phase, having recognised at a very early stage where accountancy was headed digitally and made a company decision to enhance our digital and cloud accountancy offering to clients,” continued Conor. “On top of this, our business is now stronger and more robust than ever, with an added flexibility and mobility that has been put to the test in the most extreme of circumstances over the past 18 months,” he added.

Established in 2011, Exchange Accountants provides premier accountancy services and tax advice to a wide variety of locally based SMEs and individuals. For more information on the digital accountancy services it provides, click on www.exchangeaccountants.com.