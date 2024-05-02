Deputy Lord Mayor Encourages Women Entrepreneurs To Attend First TechFoundHer AI Roadshow In Belfast

Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Áine Groogan said Belfast must “support inclusive growth and opportunities in businesses of the future”.

She was speaking at the launch of the TechFoundHer AI Roadshow which will be taking place at The MAC, Cathedral Quarter, later this month.

The women in tech organisation, set up by Co Down entrepreneur Mairin Murray, has announced they will also launch their Northern Ireland community at the event.

The roadshow follows on from the success of the recent TechFoundHer Bootcamp in Dublin, a one-day innovation summit for female founders.

Speaking of the city’s commitment to creating growth opportunities for local entrepreneurs, Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Áine Groogan said: “As event co-sponsor, we’re really looking forward to welcoming TechFoundHer 2024 to Belfast, following the successful TechFoundHer Bootcamp in Dublin last month.

“We’ve made a commitment in The Belfast Agenda to support inclusive growth and opportunities in businesses of the future, so it’s wonderful to see this event encouraging female entrepreneurship and greater participation in Belfast’s burgeoning tech sector.

“As well as providing valuable learning and networking opportunities for women who want to learn more about emerging technology trends and the funding environment, TechFoundHer is also going to share international perspectives from female founders, with input from investors and entrepreneurs from the US, UK and Ireland.

“I encourage women at any stage of their tech career or business to register for this event and come along to The MAC.”

The AI Roadshow on Wednesday May 22 will include the premiere screening of the Los Angeles produced award winning movie Show Her The Money, a powerful and uplifting film dedicated to shedding light on the challenges and triumphs of women entrepreneurs in their quest for funding.

Show Her The Money - Official Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

The film, produced by Catherine Gray and directed by Ky Dickens, takes audiences on an emotional journey through the lives of resilient and visionary women who have defied societal norms, shattered glass ceilings, and overcome obstacles to build their businesses. Catherine Gray and investor Wendy Ryan, featured in the movie, will be attending the roadshow from the US and leading the post screening panel with a Q&A session.

The TechFoundHer AI Roadshow has an inspirational lineup of speakers who will lead a series of motivational talks with practical takeaways about the power of tech and the AI revolution that is underway

TechFoundHer founder Mairin Murray said she is delighted to be bringing a prestigious lineup of speakers to Belfast and added that it’s been her goal to run Northern Ireland based events for a number of years.

She added: “TechFoundHer is on a mission to ensure women can fully contribute as tech entrepreneurs and innovators.

“Women are currently massively under-represented as the founders of tech companies. This must change. Tech has no gender, and it’s time we come up with bold solutions to address the underinvestment in women’s startups.

“AI is happening now, and women founders need to be embracing all the opportunities it presents as quickly as possible.”

TechFoundHer was set up by Mairin Murray earlier this year with the mission to “unlock the potential of women to start and lead tech companies for the benefit of our economy, society and world” she explained, adding: “We build tech competence. We advocate for entrepreneur equality and system change. We are data driven and ask questions and look for answers. We connect impact focused women tech founders in our network with peers, champions, supporters and allies.”

Speakers include producer, advocate and She Angels Founder Catherine Gray, diversity champion and CEO Kadabra, Wendy Ryan, innovator and entrepreneur, Dr Lollie Mancey, Belfast based media and marketing expert Tina Calder of Excalibur Press and Mairin herself with more to be announced.

TechFoundHer AI Roadshow is supported and sponsored by Belfast City Council, Queen’s University Belfast Business School, Ormeau Baths, DogPatch Labs, PorterShed, Republic of Work, RDI Hub and Excalibur Press.

For information and to book tickets go to techfoundher.com.

About TechFoundHer

TechFoundHer is an ecosystem supporting women tech founders – current and future. We are on a mission to ensure women are using tech to create a new and better world.

We have ambition targets to increase the number of women starting and leading tech companies. TechFoundHer began in Dublin in 2020 and while based in Ireland we are a global network. Everyone is welcome.

TechFoundHer is a powerful collective of women founders, advisors and champions. We are community led and informed and powered by the energy of our network.

About Show Her The Money

Show Her The Money is a feature length documentary pulling back the curtain on the venture capital world, creating awareness about why women get less than 2% of VC funding and how we can change that situation.

We are telling the incredible stories of a female fund manager, female angel investors, and the women who are the recipients of those funds- women who otherwise would not be getting funded. The film features the history of women in the angel investment and VC worlds and talks about how we can impact the future.

Produced by Catherine Gray and Ky Dickens, this film is the first to explore the new acceleration of female founded funds looking to level the playing field.

With women coming into trillions in the coming decade, having them become angel investors in these female focused funds will be a game changer.