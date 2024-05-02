Emerald Park reveals Tír Na nÓg opening date

Emerald Park, Ireland’s premier family-operated theme park and zoo is thrilled to announce the long-awaited opening date of its first fully themed and immersive land, Tír Na nÓg. Set to welcome visitors from Wednesday, 22nd of May, Tír Na nÓg promises to be a world-class entertainment destination located in Ashbourne, Co. Meath.

Guests to the theme park and zoo located 20 minutes outside of Dublin will be able to experience its two new-state of the art intertwining rollercoasters, ‘Na Fianna Force’ and ‘The Quest’. As the longest intertwining family and thrill coaster in Europe, these two new coasters will offer an unparalleled rush for thrill-seekers seeking the ultimate adrenaline fix!

Engineered and designed by a Dutch manufacturing company, Vekoma, who are a major supplier for The Walt Disney Company, the rollercoasters have been designed intricately to create an excitement filled and memorable experience for Emerald Park visitors.

In addition, Emerald Park is excited to reveal a four part behind the scenes series, ‘Nerves of Steel’ which will air weekly on RTÉ One. Filmed over two years this full access behind-the-scenes series follows the trials and tribulations of building Europe’s longest

intertwining steel rollercoaster, an ambitious vision that required a €22-million-euro investment from its late Founder, Raymond Coyle.

Produced by Moondance Productions and directed by Shane Brennan, this four-part series delves deep into the heart of the action, chronicling the tireless efforts and unwavering dedication of the Emerald Park team as they navigate the intricate journey towards the grand opening of its first fully themed and immersive land.

“We are delighted to finally announce the opening date of Tír Na nÓg. The opening represents a new chapter in our commitment to providing guests with unparalleled experiences, whether you’re seeking family fun or an adrenaline rush”. said Charles Coyle, Managing Director of Emerald Park. “Shane and The Moondance team have really captured the spirit of Emerald Park in this behind the scenes documentary. We’re looking forward to sharing an exclusive look into all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes at Emerald Park from our various teams and departments as we gear up to the opening of our first fully themed immersive land, Tír Na nÓg.”

The countdown is on for Wednesday, 22nd of May, book your tickets now from www.EmeraldPark.ie

Episode one of Nerves Of Steel airs on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, Friday 10 May, 8.30pm.