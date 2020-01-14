Deadline approaching for entries to Lisburn & Castlereagh Business Awards 2020!

The entry deadline of 27th January is fast approaching for the Lisburn & Castlereagh Business Awards 2020, with the winners being announced on Friday 6th March at a gala awards ceremony in La Mon Hotel & Country Club.

Businesses in the Lisburn & Castlereagh council area can enter as many categories as they wish, and submissions to what has become the premier event on the local business calendar are completely free.

The awards celebrate the high performing, diverse and exciting range of businesses that make up the local economy, from manufacturers to retailers, restaurateurs to technology firms, and everything in between.

Lisburn & Castlereagh Business Awards 2020 categories

Lisburn & Castlereagh Business Person of the Year (sponsored by Power NI) Rising Star – Young Entrepreneur Award (sponsored by Inspire Business Centre) Best Tourism Business Award (sponsored by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Excellence in Customer Service Award (Non-Retail) (sponsored by NI Chamber of Commerce) Excellence in Customer Service Award (Retail) Best New Business Award (sponsored by Lisburn Enterprise Organisation) Excellence in Manufacturing Award (sponsored by Linamar Light Metals Belfast) Best Exporting Business Award (sponsored by HMC Global) Business Growth Award (sponsored by GMcG Chartered Accountants Lisburn) Best Social Enterprise Business Award (sponsored by Social Enterprise NI) Best Eating Establishment (Non-Licensed) (sponsored by Pure Roast Coffee) Best Eating Establishment (Licensed) (sponsored by Ulster Tatler) Innovation Award (sponsored by South Eastern Regional College) Best Family Business Award (sponsored by Plastec NI) Commitment to Responsible Business Award *** NEW *** (sponsored by OCS)

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of the Development Committee at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council said: “We are home to many companies who not only contribute to our local economy but whose success makes a significant impact on the overall economic prosperity of Northern Ireland.

“It is so important to recognise and support the tremendous achievements of these businesses, many of whom are flying the flag for Lisburn & Castlereagh on the world stage as well as closer to home.

“With 15 categories to choose from, there is an opportunity for businesses of all sizes and from many different industry sectors to enter and celebrate their accomplishments with their peers and colleagues.

“We had over 100 entries in 2018 and I expect interest this year to be bigger than ever. I would like to extend my best wishes to each and every entrant and I look forward to seeing many of you at what is sure to be another spectacular awards ceremony in March,” he concluded

The overall sponsor for this year’s event is Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, with a new associate sponsor for 2020, Power NI.

Amy Bennington, Commercial Marketing Manager at Power NI and associate sponsor of the 2020 LCCC Business Awards commented; “Power NI has a long-standing relationship with the business community, and we are happy to support the thriving, innovative and dynamic businesses based in Lisburn and Castlereagh.

“We’re delighted to be sponsoring the LCCC Business Awards 2020 and we very much look forward to showcasing and celebrating all the achievements at the gala awards dinner.”

To enter the LCCC Business Awards 2020 or to find out more information please visit www.lcccbusinessawards.co.uk

The deadline for entries is 5pm on Monday 27th January 2020.