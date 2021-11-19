Chris Ledger Legacy Awards to four local artists

Four disabled artists have won the Chris Ledger Legacy Awards from The University of Atypical in memory of its much-loved former CEO who died in 2020.

Each of the artists will receive £5,000 to help them continue with their practice and create new work.

The Awards, which have been funded by Unlimited and the Paul Hamlyn Foundation, recognise the major contribution Chris made to the arts and cultural sector in Northern Ireland and especially her many initiatives to support d/Deaf, disabled, and Neurodiverse artists.

The four Four Chris Ledger Legacy Awards recipients

Ruth McGinley (pictured above)

Ruth is a musician and composer originally from Derry/Londonderry but now living in Belfast. Ruth will use her award to focus on creating her second album.

Larry McAree

Larry is a learning disabled artist and storyteller from Belfast. Larry will use his award to create new work.

Shiro Masuyama

Shiro is a Japanese artist who has been living in Northern Ireland since 2010. Shiro will use his award to create a new work that will take place between Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Jonny McAllister

Jonny is a composer, musician and DJ from Derry/Londonderry and will use his award to create a new album.

Damien Coyle, CEO, University of Atypical said: “We are delighted with these awards being made to recognise Chris’s achievements and the inspiration she was to so many people. She’d be thrilled to see this level of award going to support new work by D/deaf, Disabled and Neurodiverse Artists.”

Chris Ledger joined the University of Atypical (then known as the Arts and Disability Forum) as Chief Executive in 2009 and was instrumental in supporting D/deaf, Disabled and Neurodiverse Artists. Her passion and determination shone through everything she did and she touched the lives of so many people in the arts sector.

Jo Verrent, Senior Producer at Unlimited said: “I want to thank every artist from Northern Ireland who applied for the Chris Ledger Legacy Awards, the applications were stunning, and it was so difficult to choose the four recipients but what an amazing four we have and what an amazing range of work and depth of experience those artists are going to bring to us.”

Information on the awards is available from the University of Atypical website and Facebook account: www.universityofatypical.org

https://www.facebook.com/universityofatypical/