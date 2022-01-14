Boost Drinks, the owner of Northern Ireland’s largest selling soft drink brand within the local independent convenience channel*, has announced that Crossfire Trust (Armagh), Cruse Bereavement Support (Belfast) and The Now Project (Belfast) are the third set of community groups to receive a share of its Choose Now, Change Lives, £10k fund.

Boost Drinks created the ‘Choose Now, Change Lives’ initiative to help drive change in communities in Northern Ireland and positively impact lives, with this being the third and final of three rounds of awards since 2021.

Groundwork NI, a specialist charity working locally and nationally to transform lives in the UK’s most disadvantaged communities, is supporting Boost by administering grants to successful applicants.

Crossfire Trust, Cruse Bereavement Support and The Now Project are the third and final groups to benefit from the ‘Choose Now, Change Lives’ fund which has awarded a total of £10k since 2021.

“Cruse Bereavement Support are part of the UK’s largest bereavement charity, which provide free care and bereavement counselling to those suffering from grief. The Now Project is a sector leader in supporting people with learning disabilities, difficulties and autism and Crossfire Trust, which was the main grant recipient, is a registered charity caring for the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of people, primarily in south Armagh.” explained Adrian Hipkiss, Marketing and International Business Director at Boost.

“We are delighted to announce the final three groups to receive a boost from the Choose Now, Change Lives fund, which nine fantastic groups over the course of the year have benefitted from. As firm believers in supporting activity at a local level, we are looking forward to seeing the meaningful changes this cash boost can make in community groups that are the life and soul of the areas we all live in.

“The incredible work done by Crossfire Trust, Cruse Bereavement Support and The Now Project, is nothing short of admirable and we’re very proud to be rewarding them and helping to shine a light on their wonderful community service.

“The cash we have donated will help ensure the vital services and projects these groups provide to their communities continue and we hope that the people who use them will flourish in their lives.

“Huge congratulations to all three groups from everyone at Boost Drinks and please accept our thanks for the dedication you show to your local communities every single day.” said Adrian.

Pauline Bothwell of Crossfire Trust said: “It’s wonderful have this endorsement and it has really encouraged us, it’s very moving that people have voted on our behalf and we are absolutely delighted that Boost have provided us with a grant of £1,500 to support our ongoing work helping those in a housing crisis. Our aim is to build a peaceful and harmonised society, providing support to those in need within the local community and with this generous cash boost, we will create a multi-purpose accessible garden with raised wooden beds and a home for hens. We want to thank Boost Drinks for their generous donation.”

Cara Cash-Marley, Chief Executive, Groundwork Northern Ireland, said: “We recognise the importance of these three deserving local causes which have been awarded funding through the Choose Now, Change Lives campaign.

“Our aim at Groundwork NI is to change lives and that is precisely what these projects are doing every day. It is without doubt that these groups offer a lifeline to many.

“Whether this is by providing metal health and wellbeing support, easing food insecurity and poverty, or creating inclusive arts spaces, their dedication to vital community action should not go unrecognised and we are proud to be able to support them.”

