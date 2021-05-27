Choice launch the Brian McKenna Student Placement Programme

Choice Housing has launched a new £15k a year Student Placement Programme aimed at offering five students the opportunity for paid work experience in a range of disciplines. The Brian McKenna Student Placement Programme will also give students the chance to compete for their final year’s tuition fee by taking part in a business innovation project.

Brian McKenna, who passed away in February 2019, was a member of the Choice team for more than twenty years and, during his time with the organisation made a huge contribution to the lives of tenants, colleagues, and the communities he worked in. As a board member of the Voice of Young People in Care (VOYPIC), Brian was committed to working to improve the lives and opportunities for young people both professionally and personally.

Commenting on the launch of the Brian McKenna Student Placement Programme, Michael McDonnell, Group Chief Executive at Choice, said: “Brian was one of the longest serving members of the Choice team, he was deeply passionate about making a positive difference to tenants and their local communities.

“Brian pioneered many innovative initiatives during his time with the organisation, aimed at solving problems creatively through engagement and communication. Many of these live on in the organisation today.

“As an organisation we wanted to create a tribute to Brian that would have a lasting impact on people’s lives. Offering young people, the opportunity to gain practical experience and skills, providing them with the platform for their future will be Brian’s legacy.”

Brian McKenna Student Placement Programme

The successful students will spend their placement year with Choice, which will take place between August 2021 – July 2022 working in one of a range of areas, including: Finance, HR, ICT, Property Services and Assets. During their time with Choice they will receive support from a dedicated line manager who will guide them as they develop skills aimed at preparing them for employment, through practical learning and real time problem solving.

Over the course of the year students will also work on their own business innovation project, with the ultimate prize of their last year’s tuition fee paid. As part of this process, students will be expected to present their project to Choice’s Senior Management Team who will mark them on a range of areas, including problem solving, communication, analytical thinking, and practical learning.

In addition, all students will receive a full-time salary of £15k a year, which will include all associated benefits and flexible working hours.

Brian’s widow, Claire McKenna added, “Brian was always deeply passionate about making a difference in people’s lives, whether that was through his work or volunteering – this programme is exactly the type of project he would have championed. It is a real opportunity for students to get practical hands on experience, giving them a chance to get a sense for what they want to do when they finish their studies.”

Choice student placement opportunities will be opened to all students in Northern Ireland looking for industrial placement experience and will be advertised through QUB ’My Future’ website, The Ulster Recruit system for Ulster University, as well as, the Choice Website at choice-housing.org.