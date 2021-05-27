How Many Types Of Wooden Flooring Are There?

Wooden flooring is quite popular because of its aesthetic design. It can be great for your residential or commercial property. Also, it plays a crucial role in adding richness to the entire room, and you can get the wooden flooring installed without much effort.

However, various types of wood flooring are available, and all of them differ in quality and price. So, if you have problems with funds, you could also buy cheap flooring from a reliable buyer at the sale. They ensure high quality and can come at a lower price.

In this article, we have mentioned the different types of wooden flooring that you should know to make the right choice for your property.

1.Cork Flooring

A cork floor is made from materials like cork extracted from an oak tree. These floorings are highly sustainable, environmentally friendly, and biodegradable. There are three layers of cork flooring. A high-quality cork is used in the top layer of the floor.

Compressed cork is used at the bottom, and HDF and MDF fiberboard are always used in the middle.

2. Composite Wooden Flooring

These are exceptionally designed floors that consist of chemical binders as well as protective coatings on their surface. The best thing about these floors is that they are lower priced and pride good moisture and scratch resistance.

However, the composite wood flooring is best suited for the plane surfaces in the rooms and kitchen. So, it would help if you did not place them on the staircase, as you won’t get the proper finishing there. Moreover, these floors are highly stable, which makes them less prone to the humid climate.

3. Laminate Flooring

The laminate flooring is one of the top wooden floorings, which formed from compressed fiberboard plank. It is not only practical but also has easy maintenance. Apart from this, laminate flooring includes a photographic image, a bottom layer with moisture resistance, and a protective overlay.

However, your room has a subtle and more natural look with this type of flooring.

4. Parquet Flooring

This uniquely designed flooring is usually formed by arranging small wooden blocks and arranging the geometrical patterns. Your interior could surely acquire a great look with this flooring and can even last for a more extended period.

5. Solid Hardwood Flooring

This flooring is made from different wood species such as cherry, maple, oak, and mahogany. Solid Hardwood Flooring has impressive durability and provides a visual appearance to your room.

Since they have a superior look, you must get the wooden flooring in the decorative spaces at home like the dining hall or living rooms.

The Bottom Line

Wooden flooring is quite common and also stands the test of time. It can be perfect for your place as they have the best feature. Moreover, if you find the floor’s prices expensive, you can easily buy these wooden floors from a sale at a lower price.

Furthermore, you must also check up on the pros and cons of every flooring to make the right choice.