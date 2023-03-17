Charlie Tuxworth paves way for International Standard for Innovation 

Charlie Tuxworth, managing partner at Belfast innovation consultancy, Celsio, has been invited to lead the creation of a global standard for innovation.

Celsio, based in Belfast, works with businesses around the world to streamline their processes, create new approaches, and drive innovation.

Working with International Standards Organisation (ISO) and National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI), Charlie has laid the foundations for a new international framework for innovation competency, which would fall within the ISO suite of standards for innovation management.

Charlie Tuxworth

As an international innovation expert with a strong interest in aligning innovation skills with the needs of industry, Charlie was asked by ISO to lead the research and design of a new framework in partnership with global experts, industry professionals, and academics.

Such a framework will be invaluable for organisations wanting to cultivate innovation skills, evaluate innovation performance, and champion a culture of innovation within their teams.

Charlie commented on the announcement “I’m delighted to have this opportunity to lead this project and to collaborate with truly world class innovation experts. This project can only help to raise Northern Ireland’s innovation credentials, and the competency framework it creates will benefit anyone driving innovation in their own organisations”.

Ulster University Business School (UUBS) has worked closely with Charlie before around innovation skills and will provide academic input and oversight as the project develops.

Dr Shirley Davey from UUBS said “Innovation is vital for organisations of all sizes today. We are excited to be collaborating with Charlie and the team at Celsio who have an excellent understanding of international best practice combined with real-world experience in innovation management and strategy. That experience will be invaluable to this important work and will enable companies in Northern Ireland to be at the forefront of innovation competency development globally.”

The project is also being supported by Eoin Flavin from Dublin firm Stepstone, who will add more than twenty-five years of ISO standards experience as well as extensive practical commercial work in the innovation space.

Eoin commented “The creation of a new ISO standard can be a long and challenging process, and it’s a rare honour to work on something so impactful for the innovation profession. It’s fantastic to see Charlie leading this project and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Celsio has quickly established itself as a leading innovation consultancy, helping businesses across a wide range of industries to innovate and grow. Led by managing partners Charlie Tuxworth and David Mawhinney, the business has developed a reputation for delivering measurable results and helping businesses to achieve their innovation goals.

The global standard for innovation skills is expected to have a major impact on the way companies approach innovation around the world.