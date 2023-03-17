How to Improve Bounce Rate (and Keep Customers on Your Site)

If there’s one thing we know in 2023, it’s that a healthy, well-optimised website is critical for business success. No longer an added extra, an intuitive, engaging website can make all the difference between success and being left in your competitors’ wake. These days, people are accustomed to amazing websites, and if they land on a site that doesn’t load quickly, that looks too cluttered, or that doesn’t provide the right kind of information – they bounce.

Bounce rate is a metric you may be aware of, but do you know just how important it is to the success of your business? A high bounce rate can be a sign of poor user experience, irrelevant content or frustrating navigation. It can also negatively impact search engine rankings and, ultimately, hurt your website’s performance.

Let’s check out the basics – what is bounce rate? What’s a good bounce rate, and how can you improve your bounce rate and keep more customers on your website?

What is Bounce Rate?

Google defines bounce rate as “single-page sessions divided by all sessions”, but what does that actually mean? Essentially, bounce rate is a metric used in website analytics that measures the percentage of visitors who navigate away from a website after viewing only one page, without clicking on any other links or visiting any other pages on the site. In other words – it is the percentage of single-page sessions on a website.

A high bounce rate typically indicates that visitors are not finding what they are looking for or that they are not engaged with the content on the website. This can be due to a number of reasons, which we’ll discuss soon.

Why Does Bounce Rate Matter?

Bounce rate matters because it can provide important insights into the overall effectiveness of a website in achieving its goals. A high bounce rate is a likely indicator that your website simply isn’t doing its job; people aren’t finding your content engaging, or they are experiencing technical issues that are persistent or annoying enough that they give up and leave. No matter how good your product or service is, such issues can deter your customers from converting.

Whilst it’s not strictly a ranking factor (which we’ll discuss soon), a high bounce rate can have negative impacts on search engine rankings. After all, why would Google put a website with a poor bounce rate on page one? It would only serve to irritate searchers, and Google prioritises websites with positive user engagements and experiences over those with poor ones.

By monitoring and analysing bounce rate, website owners, SEO agencies and digital marketers can identify areas of the website that may need improvement and take steps to optimise the user experience, improve content relevance and boost engagement, ultimately leading to better performance and results.

So, is Bounce Rate a Ranking Factor?

The short answer is – technically, no. Bounce rate is not a confirmed Google ranking factor. While an important metric, Google is adamant and has repeatedly stated that bounce rate does not influence rankings directly. However, it’s the word ‘directly’ that you need to be suspicious of. Many studies have shown a correlation between Google rankings and bounce rate. This is likely down to the fact that a poor bounce rate is generally a symptom of other weaknesses, including poor mobile optimisation, badly optimised content and slow loading speed, all of which are known ranking factors. With this in mind, bounce rates can indirectly affect rankings by suggesting other issues may be present.

What is a Good Bounce Rate?

The first thing you should know is that bounce rates can vary hugely and significantly. According to SEMRush, the average bounce rate for most websites is between 26% and 70%. Your bounce rate will be influenced by a number of factors, with your industry playing a huge role. For example, eCommerce websites may have better bounce rates, typically between 20% to 45%, while blogs or dictionaries, for example, might have a bounce rate of up to 90%. However, most experts seem to agree that a bounce rate of between 30% and 50% is excellent.

How to Improve Bounce Rate

So now we’ve covered the basics – how do we work on improving the bounce rate? Here are some strategies you can use and work on over the long-term.

Resolve Site Speed Issues

One of the most common reasons for high bounce rates is slow page loading times. Visitors expect pages to load quickly, and if they have to wait too long, they may abandon the site. In fact, Google ran a page-speed study of 11 million pages that confirmed this correlation.

You can use a variety of tools to measure your page load times and identify any issues that may be slowing down your site, such as large images or bulky code. Once you’ve identified the problem areas, take steps to optimise your site’s speed, like compressing images, minifying code or leveraging browser caching.

Improve Your Site’s Navigation

Another common reason for high bounce rates is poor site navigation. Visitors should be able to find the exact information they are looking for quickly and easily -if they can’t, they will probably leave the site. Can you blame them?

Make sure your site’s navigation is clear and intuitive, with easy-to-find menus and clear labelling. You can also use breadcrumb trails and internal linking to help visitors navigate through your site and discover related content.

Create Engaging Content

Visitors are more likely to stay on your site and explore additional pages if they find your content engaging and relevant. Make sure your content is high-quality, informative and engaging, with clear headers and easy-to-scan formatting. Things like a table of contents can help users out a lot.

Use images, videos and other visual elements to break up large blocks of text and add interest to your content, and make sure the content is tailored to your target audience’s needs and interests. You can also make use of white space and short paragraphs to keep the content easy to read and appealing.

Keep Search Intent in Mind

Search intent basically refers to what the user is looking for, or hoping to find, when they type a search phrase into Google. A search engine wants to give searchers the most relevant results for their queries, which means your landing pages need to give searchers what they’re looking for – otherwise they’ll head back to the search results for a better solution that more specifically matches their intent.

If your landing pages are ranking for irrelevant keywords (no matter how great they are in terms of search volume), this serves nobody. When writing content, be sure to look at competing results for your given key term to see what is being discussed, and ask yourself, what do people really want to know when they land on the page? What further questions can you answer and what additional value can you provide?

Optimise for Mobile Devices

More and more visitors are accessing websites from mobile devices (in fact, mobile traffic now accounts for more than half of all web traffic), so it’s essential that your site is optimised for mobile viewing. If your site isn’t mobile-friendly, visitors may struggle to navigate or read your content, which can lead to high bounce rates. Use responsive designs to ensure your site adapts to any screen size, and make sure your site’s buttons and links are large enough to be easily clicked on a mobile device.

Use Clear Calls-to-Action

Your website should have clear calls-to-action that encourage visitors to take specific actions, such as filling out a form, making a purchase or subscribing to your newsletter. What may seem obvious to you might not be so to them, so just ask for what you want – it’ll greatly increase the odds of the desired outcome happening if you do!

Make sure your calls-to-action are prominently placed on your site and use clear, action-oriented language. You can also use buttons and other visual elements to make your calls-to-action stand out.

Be Clever About Internal Linking

To prevent visitors from bouncing, provide them with leads to other pages in the form of internal links. Link to relevant products, services or blog posts – anything that you think the reader will be interested in – link to. Do what you can to further intrigue and engage your visitors and show them other aspects of your site and knowledge.

Test and Iterate

Finally, as with most things in SEO, it’s important to test and iterate your strategies. Use tools like Google Analytics to track your bounce rate and identify areas for improvement. Test different strategies, such as changing your site’s navigation or experimenting with different calls-to-action, and see how they impact your bounce rate. Use A/B testing to compare different versions of your site and identify the most effective strategies.

Improving your website’s bounce rate takes time and effort, but it’s essential for the success of your site. By following all of these tips, you’ll be well on your way to reducing your bounce rate, keeping customers happy and ultimately boosting your conversion rate.

About the Author: Samantha Lyon is a content marketer and Senior Account Manager for Digital PR at The Brains, a digital marketing agency that delivers unbeatable SEO services.