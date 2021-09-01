Charles Hurst opens new Kia dealership in Newtownabbey

Charles Hurst Group, has opened a new Kia dealership in Newtownabbey as part of an additional investment in its regional dealership network and in the local area.

Charles Hurst is part of Lookers plc, one of the UK and Ireland’s top three motor retailers and aftersales service companies. This latest Kia showroom launch brings the total number of Kia dealerships within the group to five.

Charles Hurst said the new showroom had been carefully designed and developed to provide an open and expansive showroom space to superbly showcase a wide range of new Kia models and approved used vehicles.

Investing extensively in electric vehicle infrastructure, the showroom boasts new and innovative sales and aftersales spaces. Located off the M2, Charles Hurst Newtownabbey serves thousands of customers from the north of Belfast and across Antrim.

Charles Hurst Group Operations Director, Jeff McCartney, said: “As a future-focused company, we invest in innovative brands which will deliver the technology, sustainability and driving experience required for the future. Kia is an exceptional, award-winning brand and I’m delighted that this new showroom will deliver an outstanding experience for customers and colleagues.

Charles Hurst welcomes the Kia brand to the dealership at a time when the UK Government is advancing plans for an all-electric vehicle future, even before 2030 – and for many customers, an electric vehicle will be the first significant step they may take to dramatically reduce their own carbon footprint.

Jason Hawthorne, Franchise Sales Manager at Charles Hurst Newtownabbey said the new showroom was a welcome investment for the area. “Our new dealership represents a really positive sign for the future – for the local economy and our commitment to the local area and for the wider car industry. We’re thrilled that after significant works and investment to officially open a new Kia dealership packed with an innovative range of world class vehicles for every need.”

To celebrate its investment with Kia, Charles Hurst is hosting a special opening event in Newtownabbey from 4pm on Tuesday 7 September, allowing everyone to learn more and experience the new all-electric Kia EV6 alongside the rest of the range for themselves.

Pre-booking for the ‘EV6 Electric experience’ is essential and Charles Hurst is urging everyone to book early to avoid disappointment.

Kia has an award-winning line-up of ranges from the superminis Picanto, Rio and the SUV-styled Stonic, as well as a range of family-focused vehicle including the stylish Ceed models, all of which are backed by a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty as standard.

Larger family models include the ever-popular Sportage and the spacious seven-seat All-New Sorento. The electric vehicle ranges include fully electrified Soul EV, and e-Niro range comes with the choice of either the Niro Hybrid, Niro plug-in Hybrid or e-Niro electric car to suit customer needs and the newest addition the 100% electric EV6.

To find out more about Charles Hurst Kia Newtownabbey, the Kia range or the ‘EV6 Electric Experience’, please visit www.charleshurst.com/kia