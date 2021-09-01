When is the Right Time to Buy in Ethereum?

There is no denying that Ethereum has become a very popular alternative to Bitcoin for those looking to invest in cryptocurrency. As a consequence of this, more and more people are exploring the prospect of purchasing Ethereum via websites like Moonpay.

But is now the right time to purchase this popular cryptocurrency? Read on to discover everything you need to know.

What is Ethereum and how does it differ from Bitcoin?

Ethereum is actually a type of decentralized software, which gives programmers and developers the ability to run the code of any application.

Whereas Bitcoin is a straight currency, Ethereum makes the most of blockchain technology to enable applications to be created. A bi-product of this is that Ethereum uses Ether to transact, which is a token. This represents the monetary side of Ethereum.

Because of the unique capabilities of Ethereum, it has attracted all sorts of attention across hardware manufacturing, software development, investment, real estate, finance, and more.

Should you buy Ethereum right now?

You may be wondering whether or not you should purchase Ethereum. There is no time like the present to make such an investment, but you need to make sure this is right for your goals.

Ethereum is a good purchase for those who want to do the following:

Diversify their long-term investment strategy

Operate or create decentralized applications

Execute smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain

Use Ethereum-based applications

Play Ethereum-based games

Is it too late to make an investment in Ethereum?

Ethereum is still very much in the development stages. There are a considerable number of solutions that have been created on the Ethereum blockchain. However, scaling for broad usage has been a problem, as seen with DeFi in 2020 and 2021 and CryptoKittes in 2017.

The transition to Ethereum 2.0 is a significant one, as it involves consensus algorithms being changed from proof of work to proof of stake. This is predicted to help the network scale considerably.

To date, Ether is considered the second most well-known cryptocurrency. Of course, BTC holds the top spot, and then Ether is valued with the second-biggest market cap across all crypto assets.

Over the years, the price of Ethereum has sustained several considerable pushes upward. At times, it has traded above $4,000 per coin. Of course, it is always challenging to predict the long-term value of any crypto asset.

Although there are no guarantees, most experts would agree that you have not missed the boat when it comes to Ethereum, as this is something that is still developing and experiencing growth.

How do you buy Ethereum?

To purchase Ethereum, you need to follow these steps:

Figure out your level of risk Select a cryptocurrency exchange Fund your account Purchase Ethereum Store your Ethereum using either a hot or cold wallet

Final words on investing in Ethereum

As is the case when investing in anything, there are risks attached to purchasing Ethereum. However, given the fact it has both an industrial and intrinsic value, it could be a very lucrative area to get involved in.