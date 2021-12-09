CBRE claims top spot for seventh year running in NI retail & leisure parks space

Commercial property agency CBRE NI has retained the top spot in Northern Ireland as both letting and managing agents of retail and leisure parks, according to retail and leisure analyst Trevor Wood Associates.

The findings were launched in the ‘Definitive Guide to Retail and Leisure Parks’ report for 2021 which was recently published by Trevor Wood Associates.

The figures reveal that CBRE NI manage 2.1 million sq ft and act as letting agents for 1.8 million sq ft of retail parks in Northern Ireland, which represents 42% and 38% respectively of the overall market.

The Definitive Guide to Retail and Leisure Parks is regarded as the benchmark report for all UK-based commercial property agencies and investors. Trevor Wood Associates are the leading independent provider of information on all retail and leisure schemes in the UK.

Brian Lavery, Managing Director at CBRE NI, commented: “We are thrilled to be named as the number one letting and managing agents in Northern Ireland for a seventh consecutive year, which demonstrates our strong track record in the retail and leisure parks space.

“CBRE NI has one of the largest multi-skilled property management teams operating in Northern Ireland, which is bolstered by having direct access into the wider global CBRE network. As a result, we can offer clients a suite of services that are unique in Northern Ireland.

“Furthermore, due to the scale of our retail park portfolio in Northern Ireland, we have developed strong working relationships with tenants, helping us to add real value to our clients’ assets.”

Alana Coyle, Director in the CBRE NI Retail team, added: “We are proud to act as letting agents on behalf of our clients on some of Northern Ireland’s most sought-after retail and leisure parks.

“The retail warehouse sector in Northern Ireland has shown the most resilience, with good demand, limited availability and rental levels holding steady.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, ‘out of town’ retail has performed exceptionally well which has led to a retail park renaissance and strong tenant demand for available space in schemes within the sector.”