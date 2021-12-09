A Four Star-Studded Pizza Partnership

The Stena Line Belfast Giants has announced a partnership with Four Star Pizza for the 2021/22 season.

The pizza brand, with 15 stores across Northern Ireland, is delighted to be supporting the team, explained Sean Scott, Marketing Director, Four Star Pizza.

Sean commented: “We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with the Belfast Giants for the 21/22 season and we look forward to watching them build on their previous successes.

“Four Star Pizza is a brand that likes to have fun, so we’re happy to see fans back in the stands at the arena to encourage the team on game nights, as well as having some laughs along the way.”

At Belfast Giants home games throughout the 2021/22 season, Four Star Pizza is providing free pizzas to fans that make the most noise in the stands at The SSE Arena, Belfast.

Adam Keefe, head coach, Belfast Giants, said: “We’d like to thank Four Star Pizza for their valued support this season. Their fun fan activations and giveaways create a buzz off the ice that adds to the game night experience.”

Scott Higginson, Four Star Pizza store-owner, said: “This is a great partnership for Four Star Pizza and we are looking forward to a winning season for the team.”

Four Star Pizza opened its first Northern Ireland store in Belfast in 1999 and other locations include Bangor, Dundonald Carrickfergus, Newry, Drumahoe, Derry, Armagh, Newtownabbey, Coleraine, Lisburn and Craigavon. Last year, the company sold approximately 5 MILLION pizzas, using almost 67 MILLION pepperoni slices, more than 550 TONNES of cheese and 1100 TONNES of flour in the process.