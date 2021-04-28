Businesses to build back responsibly

Businesses from across Northern Ireland are joining forces to encourage every organisation to #BuildBackResponsibly, and there are opportunities for companies from all sectors and sizes to get involved.

The #BuildBackResponsibly campaign is asking companies to think about four big questions:

What if your job was good for you?

What if everyone felt included at work?

What if access to digital was a human right?

What if taking action on the climate crisis was everyone’s business?

COVID-19 has forced us all to rethink the way we behave and operate. From implementing social distancing measures in production, to enabling entire workforces to operate from home during lockdown, to wearing a mask when out in public; businesses and communities have been forced to be nimble and flexible.

The pandemic has pushed us to adjust to a ‘new normal’. It has also created and, in some instances, exacerbated the issues facing our society. We are facing a rising tide of redundancies and unemployment, with the vulnerable most at risk. Officials warn that we are facing a ‘mental health tsunami’ as individuals face increasing demands at work and home. The ‘digital divide’ is starker than ever, with some homes being unable to access online support, education or work. Experts warn that the climate crisis is becoming more urgent and that it is a much bigger crisis than the one we are in currently.

The responsible business network, Business in the Community, is leading the charge for this campaign. Managing Director, Kieran Harding explains: “The pandemic has provided serious difficulties for individuals and businesses. On the other hand, this year has also made the impossible, possible. Companies have been more generous, more supportive and more flexible than many said was conceivable. 2020 might have brought some of our hardest challenges, but it has also shown us that the sky is the limit when it comes to responsible business.

“We are encouraging every business in Northern Ireland to work with us in the coming year as we focus on four key areas mental health and resilience, digital inclusion, the climate crisis and inclusive employment.”

Joe O’Neill, Chief Executive, from Founding Partner, Belfast Harbour adds: “We are delighted to support #BuildBackResponsibly as an opportunity for NI businesses to work together to address a series of issues arising from the pandemic and I would encourage all businesses to join Belfast Harbour and the other Build Back Responsibly champions in doing what you can to help Northern Ireland be a sustainable and responsible place to live and work.”

The campaign is supported by champions including: SHS Group (Mental Health and Resilience); encirc (Inclusive Employment); Danske Bank, Power NI and PSNI (Digital Inclusion) and ABP Food Group, Danske Bank, encirc, Lidl, NI Water, Power NI, SONI, Translink and Deloitte (Climate Change).

To get involved, or to find out more, please visit: www.bitcni.org.uk/BuildBackResponsibly