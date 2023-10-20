British Business Bank’s start-up loans programme reveals Business Ambassador for NI

The owner of a Northern Ireland scuba diving school is among 12 businesses announced as Ambassadors of the Start Up Loans programme, part of the British Business Bank.

The annual Start Up Loans Ambassadors programme, now in its eighth year, celebrates exceptional business owners who have launched an enterprise using funding from the government-backed scheme. Eagle Divers NI based in Antrim has been selected as they embody the can-do mindset it takes to make a start-up successful.

Eagle Divers NI owner, Zee Azab is originally from the Egyptian holiday resort of Sharm El-Sheikh but fell in love with Northern Ireland during a trip to visit his wife’s family.

Zee Azab, Founder, Eagle Divers NI said: “On our second day in Northern Ireland we took a drive along the Causeway Coast and I was already looking for locations which would make great dive sites. I knew immediately that I wanted to live here.”

Zee worked in a number of Northern Ireland’s leading hotels as a Head Concierge before taking the decision to open his business.

“Northern Ireland’s coastline is a treasure trove of great sites to explore — even if the waters are a little colder. There is such a rich maritime history here with so much to explore under the water.

“In addition to scuba diving and snorkelling courses we offer activities such as water biking, paddle boarding and kayaking.”

Drawn from each of the UK’s 12 Nations and regions, the 2023/24 Start Up Loans Ambassadors reflect the broad diversity of sectors and business owners supported via the programme.

The 2023/24 Ambassadors will be introduced at a launch event in central London that kick-starts a year-long programme which will see them take part in a series of local and national activities, helping inspire and encourage aspiring start-up founders to take the leap into business ownership.

Susan Nightingale, UK Network Director for the Devolved Nations, British Business Bank said: “We are delighted that Zee has been announced as an Ambassador of the Start Up Loans programme in Northern Ireland.

“Zee had very firm plans for his business and the British Business Bank is pleased to be able to help him bring them to fruition. I believe his story can help inspire other entrepreneurs to follow their dream and start up their own business.

“Start Up Loans is making a difference in Northern Ireland, having issued loans totalling more than £14.5million and we are committed to providing support and funding to smaller businesses with entrepreneurial ambitions across all industry sectors.”

Minister of State for Northern Ireland Steve Baker said: “Small businesses are a key part of Northern Ireland’s economy which the UK Government is committed to supporting, so it’s great to see entrepreneurs like Zee launching businesses using the Start Up Loans programme and becoming Ambassadors for the scheme.

“I hope Zee’s success will encourage other entrepreneurs to pursue their goals.”

Start Up Loans in Northern Ireland

NI Local Authority Loans Made Amount Lent (£) Average Loan Amount (£) Antrim & Newtownabbey 75 786,923 10,480 Ards & North Down 103 851,750 8,269 Armagh Banbridge Craigavon 161 1,462,317 9,083 Belfast 241 1,926,864 7,995 Causeway Coast & Glens 107 929,117 8,683 Derry City & Strabane 125 917,821 7,343 Fermanagh & Omagh 178 1,714,675 9,633 Lisburn & Castlereagh 110 995,800 9,053 Mid & East Antrim 105 789,864 7,523 Mid Ulster 255 2,408,650 9,446 Newry Mourne & Down 185 1,726,846 9,334 Grand Total 1,645 14,510,627 8,804

Through a network of business support partner organisations, the Start Up Loans programme provides access to pre-and-post loan support to help applicants to develop a business plan; fixed-interest first and second loans of up to £25,000 to start or grow their business; as well as mentoring support to help loan recipients with everything from cash flow to marketing.

Zee Azab – Eagle Divers

Northern Ireland

Eagle Divers, founded by Zee Azeb, provides comprehensive diving courses led by highly trained PADI Instructors, equipping people with the skills and knowledge to dive both locally and internationally while promoting conservation of the underwater world.

Instagram: @Eaglediversni / Twitter/X: @Eagle_Divers / Facebook: @Eaglediversni