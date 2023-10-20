Kids eat free at M&S Cafe this autumn half-term

M&S Café announces the Kids Eat Free offer is back this Autumn Half Term, offering one free £4 Kids’ Munch Menu when you spend £5 in the Café*.

Between 23rd–27th October in Northern Ireland, kids can enjoy a £4 Kids’ Munch Menu on M&S every time you spend £5 or more in our Café**.

The Kids’ Munch Menu includes a main + snack + drink with a wide range of delicious choices, the hardest thing will be choosing which one to have! Our mains include choices such as the classic Ham & Cheese Toastie, children’s favourite Cheese & Tomato Pizza and a warming Tomato & Basil Soup, also available with a gluten free roll and our snacks include Raspberry Jelly, Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies and Carrot Sticks. And, back by popular demand, our Percy Pig™ and Colin the Caterpillar™ Slushees are also included in the deal, as well as Milk, Babyccino or Fruit Juices.

The Percy Pig™ and Colin the Caterpillar™ Slushee is 1 of your 5 a day, with no added colours or sugar making it a great treat for the whole family*** 😉

*One free Kids’ Munch Menu includes Main+Snack+Drink. Maximum qualifying spend is £30 for 6 free meals. £5 to be spent in a single transaction on non-kids’ food or drink. Check your local M&S Café for participating dates. Weekends not included. Full menu in selected M&S Cafés across the UK. For full T&C’s visit marksandspencer.com.

**Menu selection varies per Café.

***This option has a total saving of up to £6.75 if you were to buy each product separately.

Click here to find your nearest Café.