Boost Drinks expands international roles

Adrian Hipkiss has been appointed Marketing and International Business Director at Boost Drinks

Adrian will be responsible for building the brand overseas as well as continuing his marketing duties in enhancing brand engagement, driving insight into the planning and decision-making process and fuelling innovation to build a sustainable long-term growth strategy.

Since joining in 2019, Adrian has brought a wealth of experience to the company’s leadership team with his 15 years of commercial experience working for FMCG brands across Marketing and Sales (UK and International) divisions.

Jorge Shell has been appointed International Controller at Boost Drinks, reporting directly to the Marketing & International Business Director to assist in the building of the brand overseas.

Prior to joining Boost Drinks, Jorge successfully supported demonstratable growth across strategic markets such as the Middle East, North America and parts of Europe through his role in FMCG companies, including MPM Products Ltd (Petcare SME) and Valeo Foods.

Colombian born Jorge speaks fluent Spanish and Italian and brings a wealth of knowledge and international business expertise to the company.