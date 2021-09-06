Sundays Insurance Team Up with UK’s First Bicycle Insurance Aggregator

Innovators Sundays insurance join top UK insurance comparison platforms Quotezone.co.uk and CompareNI.com, run by parent company Seopa Ltd.

With the largest geographical footprint of any bicycle and cycling insurance brand, Sundays insurance is the market-leading specialist bicycle insurer, offering its products in the UK, USA and Australia – with over 100,000 policies.

Sundays insurance, powered by the Two Three Bird group, has 13 years in the specialist bicycle insurance arena and is the only official insurance partner for STRAVA.

With the bicycle insurance market estimated at around 4 million customers, Sundays insurance has an annual growth rate of 37% and is supported in each region by the underwriters themselves, enabling them to shorten the value chain and pass the savings back to the customer.

Sundays insurance CEO, Theo Grobler, comments, “Our products aren’t designed by nameless faces in suits – they’re designed by cyclists, who sometimes wear suits, and have a deep understanding of the cycling world and the risks cyclists face. As such a customer-centric company, we’re proud to feature on the leading bicycle insurance comparison website, alongside many other prominent players in this specialist field. This partnership with Quotezone gives us the perfect platform to showcase our value and we look forward to welcoming new customers to the Sundays family.”

Live across Seopa’s aggregator channels from 1st September 2021, Sundays insurance is renowned for its comprehensive and personalised coverage, for both cyclists and their bicycles. Comparing up to 18 quotes from 10 different companies, the niche provider offers all products 0% interest on the monthly payment plan and variable excess options.

A huge range of bicycles can be covered for the weekend warrior, racer or commuter, plus options to add in race or sportive cover – all high quality, yet fully customisable policies. It is important to note that whilst being a member of British Cycling and British Triathlon does give you Public Liability cover, it does not cover cyclists for member to member liability in an event.

Greg Wilson, CEO of Seopa and Founder of Quotezone.co.uk and CompareNI.com, comments: “We were the first website in the UK to add bicycle insurance comparison to our aggregator, so we recognise this growing market of cycling enthusiasts. Our panel is made up of experts in their field, like Sundays insurance, who go the extra mile for consumers to ensure they have the most comprehensive insurance possible that covers their individual needs.”

“Cycling is an increasingly popular sport, career, leisure time and even commuter option – especially since lockdown began, all with very different insurance needs. It’s important that cyclists have a wide variety of options to choose from, to help keep costs competitive and to make sure they are properly covered should they need to make a claim.”

As the proud partner of the Strava Perks program, Sundays insurance provides device cover, taxi reimbursement and running race entry cancellation cover to Strava Premium members in the UK, US and Australia. They also offer a 20% discount for multi-bike cover and 10% discount for multi-product (bicycle & cyclist insurance). Simply fill in one short form and compare online quotes in a few minutes.

Quotezone.co.uk is one of the UK’s leading insurance comparison sites, helping around 3 million users every year, recommended by 97% of reviewers on Reviews.co.uk and covering 60 different insurance products such as electric bicycle, triathlon bicycle insurance and cycling liability cover.