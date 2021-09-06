How to Priortise First Aid Training in your Business

It is the essential responsibility of all employers to provide their employees with a safe workplace. As part of this, organisation must train their staff to ensure they have basic first aid knowledge in case of any emergency. You can start by selecting a few team members from various departments and training them on the basics of first aid.

With the rise of digital platforms and online education, first aid training can also be given online, making it easier than ever for organisations to have their staff trained in first aid. Read on to understand the importance of first aid training in different organisations, and how you can prioritise it in your business.

It Makes the Workplace Safer

When employees are trained in first aid, not only does this increase awareness on health and safety, but this also provides them with skills and knowledge to handle medical emergencies and save lives. This training is aimed at helping the staff to not only deal with accidents and illness, but also to avoid accidents and injuries happening in the first place.

Employees will be able to spot hazards and deal with them before they become an issue. They are aware of their surroundings and potential hazards and therefore raise concerns before an accident occurs. This is one of the reasons that so many organizations invest in first aid training as part of prioritising health and safety in their workplace.

It Boosts Morale

Having knowledge of basic first aid also helps staff members to build relationships and shows them that their employer is cares about their employees. This helps to establish an environment of positivity and boosts productivity. This in turn fosters a sense of belonging which in turn reduces company turn over and gives employers a chance to focus on operations rather than dealing with constant hiring and training new employees.

Emergency Life Saver

The main aim of first aid knowledge and training is to be able to save lives in case of an accident or if someone suddenly falls ill. Certification in first aid gives employees the power to be of help and also a gives them confidence to know how to handle medical emergencies. The primary aim of first aid is to give medical care until professional help arrives. The proper care can reduce the severity of illness or injury, and can even save lives.

First Aid Kits

Ensuring first aid training also helps employees to understand how to properly use first aid kits. Most organizations have first aid kits on site, and many also have more sophisticated medical equipment. However, there’s no point having the latest first aid tools on hand if no one knows how to use them!

Having dedicated and properly trained first aid officers on site helps the organisation to think on its feet and make optimal use of all available resources.

Faster Recovery

Certifying your employees in first aid will mean they can administer first aid in case of an accident until the ambulance and medical help arrives. This will also help in reducing recovery time, helping the patient to come back to work sooner. In the event of an accident or sudden illness, it can take many minutes for professional help to arrive. In the meantime, competent first aid can not only save lives, but also mean that the patient will recover much faster.

Additionally, accidents can happen anywhere and not necessarily in the workplace. An employer is not responsible for what their employees do outside of work, but investing in having their trained and certified in first aid helps them to be more vigilant and to stay safe outside of work.This, in turn, will help reduce employee sick leave and so promote better productivity for the business.

How to Encourage First Aid Training

The obvious answer for organisations is to have as many of their employees trained in first aid by a reputable provider such as Skills training group. It is also important that trained staff members keep their skills up to date by doing regular refresher courses.

Here are a few ways you can encourage your staff to take first aid training:

Provide the training free of charge to employees, or pay a third-party training provider to provide the training

Offer bonuses or other incentives to staff members who take the training and/or accept responsibility as a first aid officer

Ensure that work is covered by another employee when a staff member is at first training

Provide other support if necessary to allow employees to attend training sessions, such as travel and meals vouchers

Make first aid training mandatory for some or all employees

Investing in first aid training for your employees is one of the best decisions you can make as an organisation. This will not only benefit your staff, but it also ensure workplace safety, avoid accidents, and promote better responses if an accident does occur.