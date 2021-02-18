Belfast to host MIT EmTech Europe conference

Belfast has been chosen as the location for MIT Technology Review’s ‘EmTech Europe’ conference for the next three years.

EmTech Europe, one of the world’s most prestigious technology conferences will be held in Belfast in 2021, 2022 and 2023, taking place virtually on 27 and 28 May this year.

A convergence of technology, business and culture, the event will unite those at the heart of the next technology revolution, including CEOs, researchers and policy makers, to share groundbreaking research and discoveries.

Together, the most brilliant minds the continent has to offer will explore innovative, practical and commercial ways to harness the world’s cutting-edge technologies – including Artificial Intelligence, Greentech, Connected Health – to create an economy and society with sustainability and inclusivity at its core.

The power of technology to deliver positive economic transformation for companies, regions and citizens will be the cornerstone of EmTech Europe, coming at a time when the world is both reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic and facing global climate and economic crises.

With a reputation as an emerging global tech hub, Belfast forms an appropriate backdrop for the flagship MIT event. The city boasts a dynamic, highly skilled and innovative workforce and many indigenous tech companies that are recognised as world leaders in their own right.

In partnership with Belfast City Council, ‘EmTech Europe 2021 – Forging a Brighter Future’ will explore the following themes:

A Sustainable Future

An Intelligent Future

A Healthy Future

An Equitable Future

EmTech Europe will return to Belfast in 2022 and 2023

Nico Crepaldi, Head of Custom Content at MIT Technology Review, said: “MIT Technology Review’s mission is to equip audiences with the tools to understand and contribute to a world shaped by technology—our events bring that mission to life around the globe. Today, we are delighted to see the EmTech series returning to Europe, better and stronger than ever before, with Belfast as its hub.”

Tom Gray, Group Chief Technology Officer of FTSE 250 Company Kainos and Curator of EmTech Europe said: “To secure EmTech Europe for Belfast is a major coup for our burgeoning tech sector and wider industries. MIT Technology Review is a globally respected publication and being able to play host to one of its flagship conferences affirms Belfast’s place as a growing global tech hub.”

“The conference will platform Europe’s most influential leaders in technology, policy and business, and will help start new conversations on how technology itself can rebuild a world that has been turned on its head.”

“EmTech Europe in Belfast coincides with the rollout of the Covid vaccine and a time when the world is tentatively looking at how to rebuild economies and societies. But this is not just about economic recovery, it is about using technology as a means of creating more opportunity, more prosperity, and ultimately making life better for everyone.”

“In light of the pandemic, we will welcome delegates on a virtual platform this year but are hugely excited for them to see what Belfast has to offer when we welcome them in person in years two and three.”

To find out more and register for the virtual two-day conference which takes place on 27 and 28 May, visit: https://emtecheurope.com/