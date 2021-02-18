6 Reasons Small Business Owners Should Rent a Storage Unit 

A storage unit for business use can provide a multitude of benefits for small business owners. Whether you’re struggling for space for essential items or need to archive old documents that are no longer required, commercial self-storage may be the creative solution you’ve been searching for.

In this article, we’ll discuss business storage unit benefits small businesses can be rewarded with. Let’s dig into a few reasons why you should consider renting storage space.

Space for inventory

A storage unit for business use is highly resourceful for efficiently holding extra supplies or equipment which you currently don’t have space for. If your business is growing but you don’t want to pay for a larger office or warehouse, commercial storage may be the solution for easy and effortless business expansion.

Cost-effective

One major benefit of a storage unit for small businesses is saving money. Compared to the cost of renting a bigger office or warehouse, the lease for storage containers and lockers is significantly less. If you’re a new small business or are just starting to grow, you may wish to spend your funds elsewhere without having to pay for a fixed address.

Convenient

Leasing a storage unit is extremely flexible, especially as you can have a monthly contract on a rolling basis. This gives you the option of cancelling quickly. Whether you’re a fashion retailer that requires rooms for extra stock or you’re an agency that needs to store important documents or furniture, there are options for every type of small business.

Security

You’ll get extra security when you rent a storage unit for business use. The majority of storage spaces have premium CCTV, gates and security personnel to ensure your belongings are not compromised. You can be confident that your items are stored away from the risk of theft and damage in a safe and secure container.

A warehouse for online businesses

If you’re an online business or working from home and require a small amount of warehouse space, using a storage facility is the perfect solution. You can use the storage space to hold all your inventory and simply go in to collect what you need for the week ahead. It’s a smart and practical choice for small businesses that aren’t yet requiring an extensive warehouse.

Storage for your business transition

If you plan on renovating, moving or remodelling your current business address, consider renting a storage unit to hold your supplies and equipment while this transition takes place. Storage facilities can be leased either short-term or long-term to suit the requirements of your business. They can store your office furniture, stock, fixtures and fittings, and much more, without having to worry about them getting damaged.

About the author:

Patryk Panczuk runs a removals and storage company called Removals and Storage Experts based in London. He is passionate about helping businesses, no matter the size, with their removals, relocation, and storage needs with minimal muss or fuss.