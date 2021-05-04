Belfast Chamber Business Awards 2021 launched

Belfast Chamber Business Awards 2021 have been officially launched. The Awards, are now in their 6th year and have become a benchmark of business excellence in the city, are sponsored by Bank of Ireland UK, and will take place on Friday 22nd October 2021, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Shaw’s Bridge.

Spanning 22 categories ranging from Business Success and New Business Idea or Service, to Green Champion and Best Company to Work For, the event seeks to showcase the very best of Belfast business in what has been a challenging year.

Commenting on the launch of the Awards, Belfast Chamber Chief Executive Simon Hamilton said, “It has been a year like no other. Businesses in Belfast have been tested and challenged in unprecedented ways. But they’ve done what they always done and responded with their customary strength and spirit and shown unbelievable agility and resilience. The 2021 Belfast Chamber Business Awards are all about acknowledging the best of Belfast business in what has been an immensely challenging year.

Our awards will recognise those businesses who have gone above and beyond to support their staff and the local community during the past 12 months as well as acknowledging that innate ability to adapt and innovate that businesses in our city possess in abundance.

Belfast Chamber is proud of the businesses in our city who keep developing new products and services, who have used technology to make a massive difference to people’s lives and who just keep going no matter what the circumstances. Those qualities that make Belfast business stand out so much are worth recognising and that’s what the Belfast Chamber Business Awards will do.

We would encourage business from across our city to go to www.belfastchamber.com, look at the various categories and enter for free online. We are really looking forward to coming together on 22 October to applaud the best in Belfast business”.

Speaking about the return of the awards, Paul McClurg, Head of Belfast Business Banking at Bank of Ireland UK commented, “Bank of Ireland UK are proud to sponsor the Belfast Chamber Business Awards 2021 continuing our collaboration for sixth consecutive year.

We understand the challenges businesses have faced over the last 12 months and continue to navigate as we emerge from the pandemic but we very much champion recognition of the hard work, resilience, creativity and innovation of local businesses. We have witnessed first-hand how many have adapted, transformed and diversified to meet the rapid changes in policy, customer behaviour, expectations and culture in the last 12 months. Many have accelerated digitalisation, introduced new ways of working and increased strategic focus on sustainability and in doing so have explored new opportunities resulting in innovation, survival and in many cases enabling them to thrive.

Belfast has a central role to play in the recovery of the economy of Northern Ireland, and we are proud to once again help, support and recognise the work that has been done over the past 12 months.

We believe there is a window of opportunity, which the business community in Belfast will seize and are committed to supporting businesses to move forward and emerge stronger with the Belfast Business Awards providing an invaluable opportunity to help your organisation do this.

I would encourage all businesses of every size and sector to enter. There has never been a more important time to showcase your business and the team’s achievements and ambition”.

The Belfast Business Awards will take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Shaws Bridge on Friday 22nd October 2021. If you are interested in entering the Belfast Chamber Business Awards 2021 visit www.belfastchamber.com. Entry deadline is midnight, Friday 3rd September 2021.

Picture caption: Simon Hamilton, CEO of Belfast Chamber is pictured with , Paul McClurg, Head of Belfast Business Banking at Bank of Ireland UK

Full list of Belfast Chamber Business Awards 2021 categories and sponsors

Customer Service Excellence *New sponsored by Specsavers /Power NI Best New Business sponsored by Belfast One Family Business of the Year sponsored by Willis Insurance Best Company to Work For sponsored by Belfast Works Social Enterprise Award sponsored by East Belfast Mission Business Success sponsored by Grant Thornton Business Innovation Award *New sponsored by Power NI Communication Excellence Award *New New Business Idea Award* New sponsored by Cool FM Business Premises of the Year sponsored by Linen Quarter BID Young Business Person of the Year (Under 35) sponsored by Victoria Square Team of the Year sponsored by Castlecourt Business Leader of the Year sponsored by Value Cab Best Digital Business sponsored by Exterion Media Best Eatery/Coffee Shop Creative Business sponsored by Destination CQ Age-friendly Business of the Year sponsored by Age Charter Technology Business Award sponsored by Belfast City Council Disability Initiative by an Employer Award sponsored by Equality Commission for Northern Ireland Green Champion sponsored by Queens University

21.Outstanding Support During Covid-19 *New sponsored by Icemos Technology