Ards Business Hub appoints new Property and Conference Co-ordinator

Angela McAllister has been appointed to the new post of Property and Conference Co-ordinator at Ards Business Hub.

Angela brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from the hospitality industry to the role of former Conference and Banqueting Manager at the Stormont Hotel.

“Working in hospitality translates well to the new post at Ards Business Hub as it is the best possible training for customer service and attention to detail. It’s all about a warm welcome, excellent care throughout a visit and a fond goodbye so that the customer can feel how well they’ve been looked after,” she said.

Since joining Ards Business Hub she has worked to develop and implement the Covid-19 health and safety precautions within all of the conference and meeting space to ensure that all visitors have a safe and enjoyable experience.

“Many businesses will need a larger space to train their staff in new health and safety regulations and meeting rooms could also be used for mental health counselling projects or for classes such as yoga or meditation,” she added.

In addition to supporting the meeting and conference business, she will also be working directly with current tenants and showing potential clients around the sites.

“I love meeting new people and finding out how I can help them. All of our tenants survived this most difficult past year and some have continued to grow and develop. We will continue to offer them support through new, innovative ways,” Angela said.

Ards Business Hub is an independent social enterprise that supports businesses from its base at Sketrick House with additional facilities at Nendrum and Strangford Park. In the past 30 years, it has supported more than 2,500 businesses

Angela said, “This is a totally new role so it allows me to really put my stamp on the job and to look at ways to make our conferencing and meeting room offer even better.”

Since joining Ards, she has enrolled in an intensive marketing course and is also learning new social media skills for business.

Chief Executive Nichola Lockhart welcomed the new Property and Conference Co-ordinator: “Angela is a real asset to our amazing team. She has hit the ground running and her professionalism and skill in dealing with people will help us continue to grow and give the best possible service to our customers and to the wider community.”