prestigious Bangor Business Awards are back for 2022 to recognise the resilience, innovation and commitment to growth companies of all sizes have made over the last three years.

Organised by Bangor Chamber of Commerce, this year’s event promises to be the city and borough’s largest business awards event to date, with a record number of entries expected across a range of 16 categories.

Aimed at local businesses of every size, the awards, which are principally sponsored by Ards and North Down Borough Council, will officially celebrate achievement, innovation and the perseverance for growth which the people behind them have shown during a particularly challenging period.

“Despite a variety of challenges over the last three years, Bangor’s business community has shown steadfast determination, resilience and tenacity to bounce back, to reinvent, innovate and grow in an increasingly competitive local and global marketplace and their efforts deserve to be recognised and celebrated,” Mayor of Ards and North Down Borough Council, Councillor Karen Douglas, said.

Entries are open now and will close on Friday 14 October before the shortlist is announced on Wednesday 19 October. The official awards ceremony takes place at the Clandeboye Lodge Hotel, Bangor, on Thursday 3 November.

“I’m delighted to see the Bangor Business Awards return to our annual calendar of events, and I look forward to celebrating the outstanding work of our local enterprises while showcasing their achievements. Local businesses are the lifeblood of our community, and I would encourage every business owner or manager to get their entries in early,” the Mayor said.

The Bangor Business Awards 2022 categories are:

Hospitality & Tourism Business of the Year Independent Retailer of the Year Professional Business Services Company of the Year Customer Service Excellence, Multiple Retailer Emerging Business of the Year Family Business of the Year Best Business Development Employer of the Year Best Marketing Initiative Innovation Through Covid Company of the Year Employer of the Year Creative Business of the Year Technology Business of the Year Sustainable & Environmentally Friendly Business of the Year Retail Person of the Year Commitment to Bangor Business Community

We would like to thank all of this year’s event sponsors including Supporting Sponsor Ards and North Down Borough Council. Along with our print, design and media partners Ardmore, County Down Spectator Newspapers and LK Communications.

Our category sponsors are Penny Smith Estates, J.Hatty Insurances, Bloomfields Retailers, North Down Development Organisation, Hamilton and Morris Waugh, EPOS NI, Wilson Nesbitt, Oasis Travel, Focus, Roam, Tileworks, Hive Project and Retail NI. Kindly organised by Bangor Chamber of Commerce and hosted by our supporting partners Clandeboye Lodge Hotel.

Bangor Chamber of Commerce President Geoff Thompson said: “Bangor Chamber of Commerce is delighted to mark our return for 2022, celebrating the biggest awards event in our history which will champion the achievements and successes of our local business community and celebrate the resilience, motivation and passion which such a wide range of business individuals and entrepreneurs demonstrate across our city every day.”

“I would urge every business in the Bangor area to consider the many categories available to enter this year and ensure they make their official submissions before the closing date of Friday 14 October to be in with a chance to win. The awards are FREE to enter, and the submissions can be made through our website https://www.bangorchamber.co.uk/bangor-business-awards/# ”