Global Online Gambling Industry Analytics and Projections 2022

As online gambling becomes increasingly available across the world, industry analysts project strong growth in demand. For example, the global online gambling market is expected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2022 to nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. The global industry currently accounts for 1% of the world’s total gambling revenue, but by the end of 2024, the number is expected to grow to 2.3%. And it is especially true about Australia – the most gambling country in the world. The number of AU gamblers is on the rise; the same refers to the fastest payout online casino Australia as well since the country’s population gives preference to online gambling and is not ready to wait for their prizes too long. But let’s check some other drivers of the gambling industry and its growth potential.

What’s Happening Now?

The gambling market is constantly growing – more and more companies are being opened, and more and more people are coming to play casino games. The industry growth is estimated to come primarily from the increased awareness and regulations of sports betting and lotteries by governments. The rise in the gambling market is primarily driven by the increased spending capacity of consumers. Thus, in 2018, Australians spent over $20 billion on gambling alone. And it is estimated that they lost approx. $25 billion on legal forms of gambling between 2018 and 19, representing the largest per capita losses in the world. You will be surprised to know that these numbers are expected to rise significantly pretty soon.

Global Online Gambling Industry: Segmentation

Based on the distribution model, the global online gambling industry can be segmented into the following segments:

Online casinos;

Live casino;

In-play betting.

The United States holds the dominant market share in online casinos, owing to its large population. However, it is a live casino that is projected to be the fastest growing segment over the period between 2022 and 2024. Modern technology and all the new features of live casinos are what will drive this market segment to grow and develop.

Global Online Gambling Industry: Region-Wise Growth Outlook

Geographically, the global online gambling industry can be segmented into four regions – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW). Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in terms of revenue and volume of transactions in the next few years.

The North American segment dominated the industry and accounted for 52% market share in 2022. What is more, North America is the largest contributor to revenue. The United States is the key market in North America, with a market share of 37.5%. Canada follows with a market share of 25.7%, and the remaining 6.3% share is held by Mexico and Latin American countries.

As technology progresses and online gaming gets more available and accessible to the general public, the online gambling industry has experienced rapid growth over the last several years. According to our analysts, this trend is set to continue for the next two years as these new technologies are used to expand the reach of online gambling platforms to the general public.

Wrapping up

The online gambling industry has been growing over the past few years, as recent stats show. More and more consumers are interested in playing their favourite games over the Internet and from their mobile devices. The growth of this industry is not a surprise. Online gambling offers a level of accessibility and convenience, which people are used to, especially young people. It is for this reason that we see more and more people playing casino games, as well as more and more casino sites being created on a regular basis.