Aspiring athletes check into Boost Sports Clinic

Boost Sports, the 2nd largest selling sports drink brand in Northern Ireland*, is hosting a VIP sports clinic on Tuesday 24th January, from 7.30-9pm, at Decathlon, Exchange Retail Park, Belfast, where young people who have an interest in sport will hear from up-and-coming athletes about their journey into professional sports.

The inspiring, ticket-only event is free to attend and those lucky enough to secure a space will be able to speak directly to Boost Sport athletes who are Kilkeel native, sailor Erin McIlwaine, Para-triathlete Oliver Gunning from Ballyclare, tennis ace, Freddy Murray from Belfast and will also hear from Katie Mullan, captain of Ireland’s Hockey team.

Sports presenter, Denise Watson, will compere the event and ensure that any questions attendees may have get answered, explained Boost Marketing Director, Adrian Hipkiss said: “At Boost we pride ourselves on supporting young athletes at grassroots level and it’s been a pleasure to support these talented local stars.

“We’re delighted to have worked with Erin, Freddy and Oliver as our Sport ambassadors over the last year. They’ve already achieved so much in their athletic careers, and we’re honoured to help to encourage them in their journey to becoming the very best they can be.

“The Boost sports clinic is a great opportunity for young people with an interest in sport to speak directly to athletes just starting out but already succeeding and to get expert advice from the captain of Ireland’s Hockey Team, Katie Mullan.”, concluded Adrian.

Decathlon is closing the store for the Boost VIP Sport Clinic, from 7.30pm until 9pm, on the 24th January and those attending will get a goody bag and bottles of Boost Sport as well as the chance to win spot prizes and gift cards by completing some sport challenges. To secure a free ticket, visit: https://activities.decathlon.co.uk/en-GB/sport-activities/details/366013 – tickets are limited so get in quick.

Katie Mullan, Ireland Hockey captain, from Coleraine, said: “I know how important it is for young athletes to get access to professionals who are succeeding in sport, at various levels. They always have lots of questions about training techniques, nutrition and much more, so events like these are fantastic ways to reach lots of people and pass on our experience and knowledge. The hope is that they will use that information to eventually have a successful career themselves, but it’s a lot of hard work.”

Boost Drinks provides young athletes with financial support, recognition, and personal development opportunities through its partnership with SportsAid, where each athlete receives a funding award which contributes towards costs such as travel, accommodation, and equipment.

Boost was established in 2001 after founder (and MD) Simon Gray saw the opportunity to offer consumers a great quality energy drink at a fraction of the price of other brands at that time.

Two years later Boost, alongside Hardy Distribution, brought the brand to the local market, making the brand 20 years old in NI this year. Boost Drinks now owns the province’s top selling soft drink within the local independent convenience channel.

Boost offers Energy, Sport and Iced Coffee products in various pack formats. Boost is available in various pack formats across seven core Energy flavours, Sport, Iced Coffee and Juic’d as well as limited editions.

For more information visit www.boostdrinks.com

*Source: IRI Marketplace NI Convenience 52 weeks unit sales to 4.09.22