How to get the pros of a London business address, without the cons

London isn’t just the UK capital; it’s a city of international influence. Around nine million people live in London – meaning that, if you opt to base your business there, you will have access to an immense pool of talent right on your doorstep.

London is already home to more than a million businesses as well as over 1,500 serviced offices, including 900 in Central London alone. While the capital’s commercial side does still have certain drawbacks, you could sidestep or navigate several of them through the following means.

Dip your toes in the London waters by hiring a virtual office at first

Having a London business address can convey an enviable level of prestige. Potential clients of yours could rejoice at the prospect of doing deals with a business based in a well-connected global city. However, once you see the cost of hiring a fully-fledged office in London, you might think again.

TNT Magazine acknowledges that, in London, “there are many jobs that offer significantly higher earnings down the line than if you lived anywhere else in the UK.” Still, the site warns that this is partly due to “the higher cost of living at the British capital, where rent and commuting costs are significantly higher than [in] the rest of the country.”

This situation helps to explain why, if you lack confidence in your company’s ability to financially stomach moving completely into London, you could strike a compromise by opting instead for a virtual office.

This would give your company admin support, call handling and online services, and even a physical London address – all without you needing to incur the overheads that would apply with what you might class as a more conventional type of London office.

Ask an office broker to help you with finding the right serviced office

On paper, the huge choice of London offices is surely only a good thing. However, in practice, it could initially leave you lumbered with the ‘paradox of choice’, where you struggle to decide on an office satisfying all the criteria vital to you and your business.

Hence the case for approaching an office broker, a company capable of perusing a large number and range of fully furnished serviced offices on your behalf. The company will also be able to negotiate favourable terms for you when preparing to, in your name, finally seal the deal on a workplace.

Book an office in a London area especially well-served by public transport

Of course, London as a whole boasts plentiful public transport options, of which perhaps the most famous is the London Underground. However, when you are selective about your company’s London location, you can make sure your workers will be able to regularly commute to it with ease.

An office broker could help you with ticking this particular box, too. One good example of such a company is Office Freedom, which can make it easier for you to time-efficiently find and rent a serviced office in Central London, a naturally accessible part of the capital.