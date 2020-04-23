Ardmore named in Top 30 UK ad agency list

Northern Ireland creative integrated communications agency Ardmore has powered its way into the UK’s top 30 list of best regional agencies, according to data compiled by global data measurement company Nielsen and international marketing bible Campaign.

Using Nielsen data, Campaign’s deep sector knowledge and the agencies’ own submission documents, Campaign conducted a forensic examination of each agency and scored them accordingly to provide a solid like-for-like comparison. The final rankings act as a major industry signifier of the agencies’ health and growth.

Ardmore’s first-time appearance in the prestigious in the UK-wide list alongside other industry leaders including Home, Wordley, Happy Hour, Leith and Golley Slater Group, is a further significant acknowledgement of the company’s growing regional and international success.

Last year, Ardmore jumped 55 places to number 26 in The Drum’s Top 100 rankings, beating a global hot list of big brand agency names.

Ardmore managing director Mark Irwin said: “Our inclusion in this year’s Nielsen top UK agency list underlines our continued commitment to delivering world class creative solutions for our clients in the UK, Ireland and around the world.

With a clear focus on the firepower which creative integrated thinking and digital and media expertise can bring, we’re delighted to be recognised again. In these challenging times for every sector, we look forward with confidence to ensuring that our expertise continues to deliver growth which supports wider business and economic recovery.

We always look ahead and we are inspired to reach more audiences and to produce more campaigns that push the boundaries of what our industry can do.”

Led by chief executive John Keane, who is also chair of Worldwide Partners Inc, a global advertising and marketing network of more than 80 independent agencies, Ardmore delivers innovative campaigns for a growing roster of local, national and international clients including Dale Farm, Department for the Economy, Department of Education, Department of Justice, Lidl Northern Ireland, Lunn’s, MCS Group, National Trust, Phoenix Natural Gas, Power NI, Progressive Building Society, Rushmere, Stena Line, Subway, Translink, Visit Belfast and Woking Borough Council.

Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief at Campaign, said: “The School Reports are one of the highlights of Campaign’s year, and, at this extraordinarily difficult time, a welcome dose of normality. These reports should be a source of special pride this year as they are a benchmark of success before the current crisis.”

Ardmore has also been recognised as Northern Ireland’s media agency of the year at the Irish Media Awards.