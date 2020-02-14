Allstate Northern Ireland staff volunteer with local charities

Allstate Northern Ireland employees spent 10,403 hours volunteering with local charities in communities across Northern Ireland during 2019, demonstrating the company’s commitment to making a difference for the community, people and environment which it operates in.

Over 1,000 staff from its offices in Belfast, Derry/Londonderry and Strabane participated in several volunteering initiatives organised by Allstate’s Force for Good NI committee.

Launched in 2017, Force for Good NI firmly embedded corporate social responsibility into the culture at Allstate Northern Ireland and has seen a 500% increase in the number of staff volunteering since 2018, and over 500 unique events organised in the last year.

This renewed focus on corporate social responsibility and the goodwill of staff has benefitted 238 local charities and organisations, including Business in the Community, New Horizons, Alzheimer’s Society, YENI, Woodland Trust, Air Ambulance NI and Assisi Animal Sanctuary.

Additionally, Allstate has pledged £30,306 to 23 projects in local communities through its ‘Funding for Good’ initiative and made substantial charitable donations throughout the year.

Two key recipients include the Strabane Community Project Kitchen refurbishment and the Allstate Cyber Safety for Kids initiative.

Allstate is the largest IT provider across Northern Ireland, with over 2,400 employees in Belfast, Derry/Londonderry and Strabane.

John Healy OBE, Managing Director and Vice President of Allstate NI commented: “Over the past 12 months, Allstate Northern Ireland staff have made a renewed effort to go above and beyond to support many local charities and organisations”.

“We have fully embraced our fundamental responsibility to contribute to the local communities we are part of, demonstrating the values at the heart of Allstate Northern Ireland. We look forward to seeing this dedication and commitment grow in 2020”.

Kieran Harding, Managing Director, Business in the Community commented: “Allstate has made a huge contribution to Business in the Community through its volunteering”.

“The skills and expertise these staff have brought has made an incredible difference in the lives of the people we serve, including children who have had their literacy, numeracy and digital skills enhanced”.