CIPR Northern Ireland is calling on local PR professionals to support Air Ambulance Northern Ireland at this year’s CIPR PRide Awards Friday 18th October 2019 at the Culloden Estate & Spa.

CIPR Northern Ireland, the national group of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations, has announced Air Ambulance NI as the official charity partner of the black-tie event. The annual awards ceremony will see more than 200 PR practitioners come together to celebrate the best of public relations in Northern Ireland.

Rachel Burgoyne, MCIPR, Chair of CIPR Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Air Ambulance NI this year at the PRide Awards. It’s a charity that people across Northern Ireland could use at any moment, so we’re honoured to be supporting such an incredible cause.

“I’m encouraging everyone attending the ceremony this year to reach deep in their pockets and consider donating to Air Ambulance NI this year.”

During the ceremony, attendees will have the chance to donate to Air Ambulance NI through collections and a raffle. All proceeds will go toward the charity, which in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for the region and responds to seriously ill or injured patients 12 hours a day, 7 days per week. Air Ambulance NI has been tasked on 1,056 occasions since its inception in July 2017.

Colleen Milligan, Area Fundraising Manager, Air Ambulance NI added: “We would like to thank the CIPR Northern Ireland committee for choosing us as their official charity for the PRide Awards. Partnerships like this are crucial to the success of Air Ambulance NI as we rely on public donations to keep the helicopter in the air. We are so grateful for CIPR for giving us this opportunity and we look forward to the ceremony.”

To donate or learn more about AANI, go to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland’s Facebook page, visit www.airambulanceni.org