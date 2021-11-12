AbbeyAutoline MD Julie Gibbons shortlisted for industry awards

A momentous 12 months at Northern Ireland’s largest insurance broker* has been rounded off with the local company’s Managing Director being shortlisted for two prestigious industry awards. AbbeyAutoline MD, Julie Gibbons is a finalist in the Mentor of the Year and Insurance Broker of the Year categories at the UK’s Women in Insurance Awards.

This year’s winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony at the London Hilton Bankside Hotel on Tuesday November 16.

The Women in Insurance Awards honor the inspiring achievements of women across all sectors of the market, at all levels and disciplines. They also offer a platform for companies shaping the discussion around how the industry can improve diversity within the sector as they offer a platform for applauding the most forward-thinking initiatives.

Created after a merger between Abbey Insurance and Autoline, AbbeyAutoline is part of the Prestige Insurance Holdings Group and celebrated its first anniversary last month.

Abbey and Autoline were two of Northern Ireland’s most established insurance brokers, so while the name may be new, AbbeyAutoline can call upon over 45 years of industry experience.

Julie Gibbons

Julie Gibbons said her awards shortlisting is testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at AbbeyAutoline during the past year.

She said: “I am delighted to be a finalist in two categories at this year’s Women in Insurance Awards. It is a proud moment to be shortlisted alongside some very inspiring women from our industry.

“The awards are an important tool to help showcase the amazing work being delivered by women right across the insurance sector as we continue to strive towards equality.

“I am particularly proud to have been shortlisted this year as the past 12 months have been very significant for our business.

“Despite the merger taking place during the unprecedented challenges of a global pandemic, our business has remained buoyant, and we have immediate plans to grow our 430-strong team.

“This success is down to the hard work of our people at AbbeyAutoline and they are the reason I have been shortlisted for these prestigious awards.”

Also in 2021, AbbeyAutoline’s parent company, Prestige Insurance Holdings, was awarded the Bronze Diversity Mark by Diversity Mark NI for its ongoing work across its group of businesses.

The Diversity Mark is awarded to companies following an independent assessment process which ensures they have reached the required standard of commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion. It is a ‘Mark of Progress’ that publicly declares that a company is committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workplace to benefit all employees.

Julie said: “At AbbeyAutoline we place a strong emphasis on diversity and inclusion which is why we are so proud with this recognition and why we are determined to continue on this journey.

“As our business expands, we will continue to promote diversity and equality throughout AbbeyAutoline, therefore, I was delighted to recently appoint Jackie Elliott as our new Commercial Director.

“Jackie brings with her a wealth of experience having worked in the commercial insurance industry in Northern Ireland for almost 20 years. We have some very exciting plans in terms of our Business Insurance offering and the expansion of our Commercial Lines team.”

AbbeyAutoline offers the complete range of insurance products such as car, young driver, home, van and taxi policies along with agri, business and corporate policies.

