4 Ways to Reward Your Loyal Customers

Rewarding your most loyal customers is a great way to increase your brand value, improve your competitive edge, and cultivate trust within your target market. Offering free products, secret deals, and unique purchasing opportunities will showcase the fact that you value your regular clients and the custom that they bring. Ultimately, this will increase the likelihood of you retaining a strong consumer base for years to come.

There are many things that you can do to reward your loyal customers, four of which are detailed in this article.

Offer promotional products

Everybody loves free stuff, which is why you should seriously consider rewarding consumer loyalty with promotional products. Should you embark down this giveaway route, you will begin to provide your clients with more bang for their buck. In addition, free items increase consumer value, which ultimately invokes a keen sense of company appreciation.

As well as aiding to provide your customers with more value for money, offering promotional products will also help you to expand the reach of your marketing strategy. Whether you provide boxes, pens, or tote bags in this instance, handing out branded goods will be sure to carry your company’s name and slogan into a wide variety of environments. This will improve the likelihood of more people engaging with your brand, which in turn will draw more eyes to your service or product range. Offering promotional products is, then, a win-win for all involved.

Set up a loyalty scheme

If you sell products that are deemed to be low in value yet high in volume (hot beverages, for instance), setting up a loyalty scheme could very well be in the best interests of both you and your consumers. This will entail you providing your clients with a loyalty card, and you then stamp this card every time they make a purchase from you. Eventually, once they collect enough stamps, your customers will then have the capacity to earn a free item.

Provide preferential treatment

Providing preferential treatment to your biggest and most loyal customers is highly recommended. By tailoring your services around these clients, you will be sure to keep them happy, engaged, and enthused over a sustained period. This will result in them sticking with your business over the long term, which will have a profound positive effect on your ongoing profit turnover.

A few ways to provide preferential service include:

Waiving minimum order quantities/fees Expediting your delivery service Offering an out-of-hours service that suits your consumers

Reward referrals

Give your customers a reason to recommend your company by rewarding them for each referral that they make. Not only will this compel your clients into enhancing your word-of-mouth marketing campaign, but it will make them feel like they are valued members of your consumer community. These feelings of appreciation will manifest into a distinct sense of inclusivity, which in turn will improve the overall loyalty that you generate within your core audience.