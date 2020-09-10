What is the legal age to gamble online in the UK?

The United Kingdom is one of the regulated markets in the European Union and it is widely regarded as one of the safest ones on the continent. The UK GC does a great job at enforcing a strict set of rules that is aimed at maintaining a secure environment for punters. Online casinos, bookmakers and poker rooms are held to high standards when they apply for a license. One of the key requirements is to make sure that only people who have turned 18 are allowed to sign up for an account and gamble.

Any online gambling operator licensed by the UK GC will clearly advertise on its website and can be considered a trusted website that minors are not allowed to sign up. During the registration process, players are repeatedly asked to certify the fact that they are above 18 years old. This is just the tip of the iceberg and in the wake of signing up, players are required to prove their identity. This implies that they will have to provide the documents certifying the fact that they are at least 18 years old, otherwise the account will be swiftly closed.

Stricter rules for online gambling operators

Casinos, bookmakers and poker rooms operating over the Internet are compelled to deny the access of minors. It is not even permitted to sign up for an account and try the games for free, using the virtual currency provided by the operator. It is during the registration process when minors are prevented from setting up the account, so not even free entertainment is provided. Prospective players declare their age initially but later on, they will have to back up the claims by providing the necessary documentation.

By comparison, the Gambling Act 2005 allows people under the age of 18 to enter the places where some games of chance are play, but only under strict guidelines. The exceptions include licensed family entertainment centers, where adults need to accompany the minor at all times. It is not permitted for minors to play any of the games here, with the notable exception being the national lottery, football pool competitions and scratch cards. Minors above the age of 16 can legally play the games in the UK.

Harmonized legislation with the EU

Even though the United Kingdom has left the European Union, there are many similarities between the gambling laws governing the two entities. 18 is the magic number in both places when it comes to online gambling and people under this age are not allowed to gamble. This is the age when minors are allegedly wise enough to make their own informed decision and suffer the repercussions of the law.

The goal is to protect the most vulnerable categories from the potential risks of gambling. Minors are particularly vulnerable to such threats, which explains why the regulators have decided to deny them access to the games. Online gambling operators who accept minors on their websites are in danger of losing their license.